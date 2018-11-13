

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer price inflation in October was the highest in over a decade, final figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 2.5 percent year-on-year following a 2.3 percent increase in September.



A higher inflation rate was last recorded in September 2008, the statistical office said.



Energy price growth continued to drive headline inflation. Energy prices rose 8.9 percent in October after a 7.7 percent increase in the previous month.



Excluding energy, inflation was 1.7 percent in October.



Food price inflation slowed sharply to 1.9 percent from 2.8 percent in September, partly due to the base effect.



Compared to the previous month, the CPI rose 0.2 percent after a 0.4 percent gain in September.



Thus, the provisional estimates released on October 30 were confirmed.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 2.4 percent after a 2.2 percent rise in September. On a month-on-month basis, the HICP edged up 0.1 percent.



Both figures confirmed their provisional estimates.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX