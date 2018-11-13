HGC extends cloud service offerings to Africa by collaborating with SAWASAWA

HONG KONG, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC), a fully-fledged fixed-line operator and ICT service provider with extensive local and international network coverage and infrastructure, today announced a move to extend its cloud service offerings to Africa by collaborating with SAWASAWA, a leading African Application Service Provider. The two companies plan to provide customer organisations with a comprehensive portfolio of telecommunications, Blockchain and IoT Implementations, as well as cloud compute and storage services.

HGC reaches further into Africa to serve multi-cloud environments

Digital transformation, along with dramatic advances in technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, data analytics, big data exchange and application programming interface (API) have given rise to a trend in building hybrid IT systems. These streamline operations by combining mission critical cloud and on-premise systems. By collaborating, HGC and SAWASAWA will be able to offer customers a greater variety of value-added products and services. Companies of all sizes will benefit from feature-rich cloud services in areas such as advanced data security, mobile and micro-payment APIs, network connectivity and scalable storage capacity.

This industry evolution began in Kenya, the technology hub for East and Central Africa, and provides an opportunity for HGC and SAWASAWA to develop a platform from which existing and prospective corporate customers can expand into Africa's addressable markets and other geographical areas.

HGC and SAWASAWA plan expansion of cloud service offerings

As a leading international carrier and ICT service provider, HGC offers a full suite of end-to-end solutions meeting international standards that can be delivered to organisations in Africa. HGC guarantees data sovereignty, along with superfast and ultra-low latency network access to facilitate sustainable technological development in Africa. HGC is also experienced as a pioneer in identifying untapped market opportunities.

Meanwhile, SAWASAWA presides over one of Africa's most innovative IT service portfolios, offering software development, hosting infrastructure design and implementation as well as micro-payments and blockchain solutions. By joining forces, SAWASAWA and HGC are able to offer end to end solutions leveraging our combined strengths and competencies.

Ravindran Mahalingam, Senior Vice President for HGC's International Business said: "This collaboration helps further reinforce our position in Africa's telecommunications industry at the same time as expanding our international presence. HGC and SAWASAWA will help create more business opportunities for local and regional corporations by providing them with a comprehensive range of leading-edge telecommunications and cloud services."

Kagotho Kamau, Chief of Engineering at SAWASAWA said: "We are pleased to announce today's news and believe that this collaboration will provide a boost for Africa's rapidly growing demand for innovative and ground breaking technology, required to solve business challenges unique to the African continent. HGC's expertise and proven track record combined with our strong presence in Africa makes us confident this collaboration will be a great success."

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international fixed-line operator. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, four cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

To learn more, please visit HGC's website at: www.hgc.com.hk