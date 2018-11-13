Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2018) -Mr. Dan Blondal, CEO at Nano One (TSXV: NNO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB), is pleased to announce that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") has issued a notice of allowance for a patent application made in 2017. This will be Nano One's tenth patent and is directed to improved methods of producing lithium ion cathode materials.

"This patent relates to the methods we have developed for scaled up production of lithium ion battery cathode materials, " said Mr. Blondal. "It reinforces our patenting strategy and positions us well in a fast paced market as we evaluate our technology with strategic interests in the battery supply chain."

The USPTO issues a notice of allowance after it makes a determination that a patent should be granted from a patent application. Issuance is expected by early 2019.

Nano One's processing technology applies to cost reductions and performance improvements for lithium iron phosphate (LFP), lithium nickel manganese cobaltate (LNMC) and lithium manganese nickelate (LMN, High Voltage Spinel or HVS). Innovation continues on these materials and occasionally on other emerging chemistries. As an example, Nano One recently submitted a patent application for an economical method of producing niobium titanium oxide (NTO). NTO is a higher density anode alternative to lithium titanium oxide (LTO) and it has specialized applications where fast charging, safety and longevity are critical.

"NTO was developed by Toshiba," said Mr. Blondal, "for use in a future generation of fast charging batteries for mild hybrid EV applications. Our patent pending process could overcome some of NTO's production challenges and we are pleased to be adding it to our technology offering along with LFP, NMC and HVS."

As a Reporting Issuer, Nano One would also like to report that it has granted 2,125,000 options with an exercise price of $1.28 to directors and officers of the company.

Mr. Blondal added "The board, management and scientific teams at Nano One are confident in our growing portfolio of technologies and we are actively pursuing strategic interests and partnership opportunities."

About Nano One:

Nano One Materials Corp ("Nano One" or "the Company") is developing patented technology for the low-cost production of high performance battery materials used in electric vehicles, energy storage, consumer electronics and next generation batteries. The processing technology addresses fundamental supply chain constraints by enabling wider raw materials specifications for use in lithium ion batteries. The process can be configured for a range of different nanostructured materials and has the flexibility to shift with emerging and future battery market trends and a diverse range of other growth opportunities. The novel three-stage process uses equipment common to industry and Nano One has built a pilot plant to demonstrate high volume production, provide larger volumes of material for third party testing and has preliminary engineering plans in place for full scale production of a range of cathode materials. This pilot plant program is being funded with the assistance and support of the Government of Canada through Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Automotive Supplier Innovation Program (ASIP) a program of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED). Nano One also receives financial support from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC-IRAP). Nano One's mission is to establish its patented technology as a leading platform for the global production of a new generation of nanostructured composite materials. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca

