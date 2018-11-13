Perfect World CEO Dr. Robert H. Xiao attends the 2018 World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province

Dr. Robert H. Xiao delivered a keynote speech about the internet and cultural exchanges during the event.

WUZHEN, China, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5th World Internet Conference was held in Wuzhen, Zhejiang Province, China between November 7th and 9th, 2018. The event brought together 1,500 distinguished guests around the world who discussed and exchanged their opinions on several topics, including fostering of innovation, cybersecurity and cultural exchanges, with the aim of furthering the development of global digitalization and creating a sustainable digital world. At the invitation of the organizers, Perfect World's CEO, Dr. Robert H. Xiao, attended the event as the representative of innovative Chinese enterprises, and delivered a keynote speech at the Cross-Strait & Hong Kong and Macao Internet Development Forum, giving a detailed presentation on how to promote cultural exchanges between the regions in the internet age.

"The internet has created brand-new conditions for cultural exchanges. The development of internet technologies has brought new opportunities for international cultural exchanges," said Dr. Robert H. Xiao in his speech. "On one hand, the internet has become an important medium for cultural exchanges and can enable faster, broader and more efficient cultural communication by going beyond the limitation of both time and space. The enabling effect of the internet is significant, paving the way for better communication of culture via digital products and technologies. On the other hand, the internet has spurred the creation of new internet-based cultural formats that are ideal for the medium of the internet, including online games, literature, music and videos, significantly expanding the dimensions of cultural exchanges."

The gaming, film and television sectors have grown rapidly over the past few years and are pioneering international cultural exchanges by leveraging the power of the internet. Perfect World is not only the most iconic Chinese company to integrate the film and gaming business segments but also one of the Chinese innovation firms in cultural-oriented industry that has been among the first to expand into global markets. Notably, Perfect World has explored unique methods for engaging in cultural exchanges and innovation as the company expands beyond its home market. According to Dr. Robert H. Xiao, entertainment products created by Perfect World fully integrate traditional and contemporary as well as local and international elements, in addition to technology and content. With a focus on a two-way strategy that embraces not only telling China's story abroad but also bringing to China some of the best that the world has to offer, the company has created premium entertainment products that have become popular worldwide by integrating global resources, which, in turn, promotes Chinese culture to the world and facilitates cultural exchanges between different civilizations. Citing an example, Shadow, a new martial arts film directed by well-known Chinese director Zhang Yimou, is a combination of numerous Chinese elements, including traditional Chinese ink paintings, classical Chinese aesthetics, compositions of pure folk music and the traditional Chinese philosophy of the Yin-Yang binary opposition. Furthermore, Shadow delivers a refreshing viewing experience by integrating modern aesthetics. As a result, the film has received rave reviews among international movie critics immediately after making its debut at this year's Venice International Film Festival. The film also received 12 nominations at the 55th Golden Horse Awards.