

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rebounded on Tuesday as U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He resumed talks on trade and investors waited to see if the Italian government would submit a revised 2019 budget to the European Union by midnight.



The benchmark DAX was up 80 points or 0.71 percent at 11,405 in opening deals after tumbling 1.8 percent the previous day.



Drug discovery solutions company Evotec advanced 0.8 percent after its net income for the first nine months of 2018 surged to 52.3 million euros from 12.7 million euros last year.



The company also appointed Dr. Craig Johnstone as its new Chief Operating Officer and member of the Management Board, effective 01 January 2019.



Bilfinger rose 1.3 percent. The company confirmed its outlook after narrowing its Q3 net loss.



Bayer shares rose about 1 percent. The chemicals and pharmaceuticals giant confirmed its FY18 outlook after posting higher-than-expected earnings for the third quarter.



Aareal Bank slumped 5.7 percent after its Q3 profit declined to 41 million euros from 47 million euros last year.



Innogy was slightly lower after reporting a fall in adjusted net income for the first nine months of 2018.



Uniper lost 2.5 percent. The energy generation and energy trading company slipped to a net loss in the first nine months of 2018, compared to net income of 683 million euros a year ago.



