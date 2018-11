BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The UK labor market data is due at 4.30 am ET Tuesday. The ILO unemployment rate is expected to remain unchanged at its 43-year low of 4 percent in the three months to September and employment is forecast to grow 25,000.



Ahead of the data, the pound climbed against its major rivals.



The pound was worth 147.11 against the yen, 1.3033 against the franc, 0.8709 against the euro and 1.2892 against the greenback as of 4:25 am ET.



