

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose on Tuesday after the U.S. and China resumed talks aimed at easing trade tensions.



U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has resumed discussions with his Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier Liu He, signaling a willingness on both sides to reach an accommodation, the Wall Street Journal reported.



Investors also kept an eye on Italy ahead of the deadline for the country to resubmit its budget proposals to the European Union.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 18 points or 0.35 percent at 5,076 in opening deals after declining 0.9 percent on Monday.



