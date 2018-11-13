Hotel Logistics Market Growth (CAGR of 3.02%) to be Driven by Rising Travel & Tourism: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Hotel Logistics Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 3.02% during the period 2018-2022 as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Hotel Logistics implies hospitality industry covering an inclusive range of logistics and value-added services for casinos, hotels, conference centers, and several others. The services allow relying on a single point of contact to address all needs, use global coverage and local presence, enhance supply chain process, and efficiently track and trace all shipments. The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of Hotel Logistics Market are rising demand for professional hotel logistics services, the rise in travel & tourism companies, and growing hotel industries across the globe. Hotel Logistics Market is segmented based on service type, product type, and region. Game Supplies and Equipment (GS&E), Furniture, fixtures and equipment (FF&E), and Operating Supplies and equipment (OS&E) are the service types that could be explored in Hotel Logistics in the forecast period. Furniture, fixtures and equipment (FF&E) sector may account for the significant market share of Hotel Logistics and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come.

Post-opening logistics, pre-opening logistics, and mock-up room logistics are the product types that could be explored in Hotel Logistics in the forecast period. Hotel Logistics Market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia), Middle East (UAE, Saudi, and Qatar) and Africa (South Africa). Globally, North America may account for the significant market share of Hotel Logistics and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be growing tourism and various amenities & services offered by hotels. The United States is a major consumer of Hotel Logistics in this region. Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest pace in the foremost period. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of Hotel Logistics in this region. The key players of Hotel Logistics Market are UniGroup Logistics, Crown Worldwide, UPS, DB Schenker, TIBA, Kuehne Nagel, 3PL Links, Safeway Logistics, Beltmann Integrated Logistics, and Turn Key Hospitality Solutions. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

The hotel logistics market is fragmented due to the presence of several international and regional vendors. Hotel logistics providers compete intensely based on price, quality, regulatory compliance, and innovation. Established vendors dominate the market operations in terms of features and price, with the regional vendors struggling to compete with them. To attain competitive advantage in the hospitality logistics market, the vendors offer innovative and technologically driven services and adopt new technologies to upgrade their service offerings. Based on service type the market can be segmented into furniture, fixtures and equipment (FF&E), operating Supplies and equipment (OS&E), and Game Supplies and Equipment (GS&E). The FF&E service type accounts for major shares in the hospitality logistics market due to the importance of contents such as movable furniture, fixtures, or other equipment in a hotel. FFE logistics comprises the interior furnishing of the entire hotel. Hotel logistics providers thoroughly undertake maintaining/replacing, installing, purchasing, and shipping of FF&E. Also, these providers offer reusable furnishing and develop FF&E cash flows. Global hotel logistics market to grow at a CAGR of 3.02% during the period 2018-2022.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global hotel logistics market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of hotel logistics.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography: Americas APAC EMEA



Global Hotel Logistics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors : Crown Worldwide DB Schenker Kuehne + Nagel TIBA UPS UniGroup Logistics



Other prominent vendors: 3PL Links Beltmann Integrated Logistics Turn Key Hospitality Solutions Safeway Logistics



Market driver : Growth of the travel and tourism industry across the globe For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend: Growing hotel industry worldwide and surging demand for professional hotel logistics services For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key qu estions answered in this report: What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be? What are the key market trends? What is driving this market? What are the challenges to market growth? Who are the key vendors in this market space?



