Perella Weinberg Partners ("PWP") today announced that Philippe Capron has joined the Firm's Advisory Business as a Partner. Mr. Capron and Partner David Azéma will lead the Firm's effort in France, working with Managing Directors Cyrille Perard and Tanguy Rivière and other members of the French team. He will be based in Paris.

Mr. Capron has more than 30 years of experience serving as a senior executive at several leading companies. Most recently he was Chief Financial Officer and Senior Executive Vice President of Veolia. Prior to that he was Chief Financial Officer of Vivendi from 2007 to 2013. From 2000 to 2006, Mr. Capron held a number of leadership positions at Arcelor Group and its predecessor company Usinor, leading several of its businesses, including Arcelor International, Arcelor Projects and Arcelor Packaging International. He also previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Euler SFAC from 1998 to 2000, and as a Partner at Bain Company from 1992 to 1994. He started his career as a Government auditor in France with the Inspection Générale des Finances.

Peter Weinberg, Partner and Head of Advisory at PWP, said, "We are excited to welcome Philippe to our team. Philippe is a distinguished executive with significant experience leading transformative transactions and initiatives. His strong business acumen, coupled with his deep ties to the business community, will further distinguish our advisory franchise and capabilities in France."

Dietrich Becker, Partner and Head of European Advisory, added, "PWP has been advising clients in France since our inception. With the hiring of Philippe, the opening of our office in Paris, and the buildout of our French team, we are strengthening our commitment to both the country and our Pan-European presence. Our clients and the Firm will benefit tremendously from Philippe's expertise, and we look forward to his contributions."

David Azema, Partner, said, "Executives are looking to work with advisors who view the operating landscape holistically and can help them create long-term growth in their businesses. With decades of experience leading companies, Philippe is uniquely qualified to help clients find the best solutions for their business and I am excited to partner with him on this endeavor."

Mr. Capron commented, "PWP is a well-respected independent advisory firm that has assembled an outstanding team of advisors with decades of experience partnering with clients. Deep industry expertise, objective advice and bespoke solutions are hallmarks of the Firm. I look forward to applying my experience in support of our clients and to continue building our franchise in this important market."

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice and asset management services to a broad client base, including corporations, institutions and governments. The Advisory business advises clients across a range of the most active industry sectors and international markets. Together with its affiliates, the Asset Management business has capital commitments and managed assets of approximately $14.2 billion. With approximately 650 employees, Perella Weinberg Partners maintains offices in New York, Houston, London, Austin, Calgary, Chicago, Denver, Dubai, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. For more information on Perella Weinberg Partners, please visit http://www.pwpartners.com.

