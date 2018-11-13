A dream evening with Seiji Ozawa, Anne-Sophie Mutter, Saito Kinen Orchestra, and Diego Matheuz

GVIDO MUSIC Co., Ltd., a group company of Warehouse TERRADA, is cosponsoring the Deutsche Grammophon 120 Special Gala Concert presented by Seiji Ozawa and Saito Kinen Orchestra at Tokyo's Suntory Hall on December 5th.

Founded in 1898 by Emile Berliner, the German-born American inventor who acquired the patent for the disc (prototype of LP records) gramophone player, Deutsche Grammophon is the world's oldest classical music label. Gala concerts are being held around the world to mark the 120th anniversary of the label, and in Japan, a special gala concert will be held at Suntory Hall. The concert will feature conductor Seiji Ozawa, whose name has appeared on numerous masterpieces recorded under the Deutsche Grammophon label since the 1970s, violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter, who has been representing not only the same label but also the world of classical music since her debut at 14 years of age, and the Saito Kinen Orchestra, established in 1984, 10 years after the death of the eminent educator Professor Hideo Saito, who cofounded Japan's Toho Gakuen School of Music, at the initiative of one of his pupils, Seiji Ozawa. Also conducting will be Venezuelan conductor Diego Matheuz, who is very popular both in Japan and around the world, and has been guest conductor of the Saito Kinen Orchestra three times before.

Through the development and sales of the world's first dual screen digital music score device, GVIDO MUSIC has been making efforts to support musicians performing internationally by providing a pleasant performing environment. As a sponsor, GVIDO MUSIC plans to present some of the orchestra members with the digital music score device GVIDO on this occasion.

Overview of the Program Title: Deutsche Grammophon 120 Special Gala Concert presented by Seiji Ozawa and Saito Kinen Orchestra Date: December 5th, 2018 (Wed.) 7: 00 PM Venue: Suntory Hall Main Hall (Akasaka 1-13-1, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-8403) Organizer: Deutsche Grammophon Joint Sponsors: Universal Music LLC/Saito Kinen Foundation Producer/Artist Management: Veroza Japan Co., Ltd. Sponsor: GVIDO MUSIC Co., Ltd. (Warehouse TERRADA Group) Cooperation: Asahi Shimbun Performers: Seiji Ozawa (Conductor), Anne-Sophie Mutter (Violin), Saito Kinen Orchestra Diego Matheuz (Conductor) URL: Deutsche Grammophon 120th Anniversary Site DG120.info Deutsche Grammophon Website (English) https://www.deutschegrammophon.com/

About GVIDO

GVIDO is a dual-screen e-paper music score device which has functional features such as its light weight and ease in viewing music scores. In addition to these features, the design has also been praised, and in April 2018 GVIDO received the Red Dot Design Award, a highly coveted German design recognized worldwide, and was selected as one of Japan's Good Design Awards Best 100 in October 2018.

For details about GVIDO products, visit the GVIDO website at https://www.gvido.tokyo/.

GVIDO Store URL: https://www.gvidoscore.com/

GVIDO Store distributes digital music scores and intends to expand its range of music scores one score at a time in cooperation with music publishers.

GVIDO Store currently distributes music scores from five major music publishers for the Japanese, U.S., and European markets and from nine major music publishers exclusively for the Japanese market.

About GVIDO MUSIC Company Name: GVIDO MUSIC Co.,Ltd. (Warehouse TERRADA Group; Yoshihisa Nakano, Representative Director and CEO) Business: General digital score business Representative: Yoshihisa Nakano, Representative Director, CEO Office: 2-6-10 Higashi-shinagawa, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan, 140-0002

