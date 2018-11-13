Daikin Adopts Infortrend Storage for Mission-Critical Business Applications

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495) today announces that Daikin Industries Ltd., a global leading air conditioning manufacturer which headquarters is in Osaka, Japan, adopts Infortrend EonStor DS storage family to implement the entire suite of mission-critical business applications such as ERP, database, VDI, virtualization, and backup in their Vietnamese operation.

For starters, Daikin is the inventor of various refrigerant volume systems and an innovator in split system air conditioners. It has operations in Japan, China, Australia, India, countries in Southeast Asia such as the Philippines and Vietnam, Europe, North America, and South America.

Due to the continuous business expansion, Daikin Vietnam started to experience both low performance of their business applications and insufficient capacity in their storage system. After rigorous selection process, Daikin Vietnam decided to replace the previous system with multiple high-performance EonStor DS 3024 units. These storages feature high-speed Fibre Channel (FC) interfaces and Hybrid Drive technology to combine SSD/HDD, providing better performance and high capacity utilization.

The new setup has three subsystems. The first subsystem powers up Microsoft Hyper-V technology for server and desktop virtualization, with more than 200 VMs (virtual machines). The second subsystem runs ERP database that supports Microsoft Dynamic AX 2012. The third subsystem supports backup of the mission-critical business application data.

"EonStor DS 3024 offers us a great pile of network storage at a very affordable price. It also supports a choice selection of high-performance data ports," said Mr. Nguyen Nhat Linh, system administrator at Daikin Vietnam.

"EonStor DS storage family is the industry price-performance leader with top rankings in both SPC-1 and SPC-2. It delivers superior IOPs, great capacity expansion, and reliable performance to power mission-critical business applications," said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit www.infortrend.com.

Infortrend and EonStor are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc., other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.