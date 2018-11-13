Smart City Expo to Focus a Record-Breaking Edition on Achieving More Liveable Cities

BARCELONA, Spain, November 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Smart City Expo World Congress (SCEWC), the leading international event for cities, will be held for the eighth time in 2018 under the themeCities To Live In to emphasise the ultimate and common goal of smart cities: to become more habitable places. Organised by Fira de Barcelona at its Gran Via venue from 13 to 15 November, the event will be the largest to date, with over 840 exhibiting companies, 700 attending cities and a 31% increase in terms of exhibition space, occupying two pavilions for the first time.

The list of 844 companies taking part comprise Alstom, Bosch, Cellnex, Cisco, Dassault, Deloitte, FCC, Ferrovial, FiWare, Hexagon, Huawei, Indra, Mastercard, McKinsey, Microsoft, Deutsche Telekom, Engie, Huawei, MasterCard, Microsoft, Mshereib Properties, Nec, Ntt, SAP, Siemens, Suez and Urbaser, among others.

In line with the theme of this edition, the congress programme will be restructured around five axes (Digital Transformation, Urban Environment, Mobility, Governance & Finance and Inclusive & Shared Cities), and it will address topics such as Data-driven Cities, 5G and the future of Connectivity, Resilient Cities, Gentrification, Innovative Transport Systems, Multi-level Governance, Sharing and Collaborative Economy and Cities for All.

Capital of smart cities

The event will gather representatives from over 700 cities, including Amsterdam, Atlanta, Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, Buenos Aires, Stockholm, Florence, Hanover, Kobe, Melbourne, Montevideo, Moscow, Munich, Prague, San Diego, Seoul, Taipei, Tel Aviv and Vienna with more than 100 mayors attending including those from Athens, Barcelona, Berlin, Dubrovnik, Eindhoven, Kampala, Lima, Milan, Prague, Puebla, Pune, Santiago de Chile and Seattle. In addition, countries such as Austria, Germany, Colombia, Denmark, Spain, Estonia, Finland, France, Holland, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Norway, Sweden, Thailand and the United States will also take part with their own pavilion.

Towards Zero Waste

SCEWC's commitment to sustainability has led it to implement the most ambitious initiative in this area at an event organised by Fira de Barcelona. In order to generate the minimum environmental impact and to achieve the goal of zero waste, the event will dispense with any single-use plastic, reuse all the materials used to construct the stands at the fair and conduct initiatives to offset carbon emissions.

In 2018 the event will be held jointly with Iwater, the Digital Future Society Summit and the Circular Economy European Summit, creating an unparalleled platform for the sustainability sector.