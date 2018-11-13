Liquid Handling Technology Market Size Worth $5.54 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global liquid handling technology market is expected to reach USD 5.54 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Major pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are rapidly integrating robotic solutions including automated liquid handling workstations to enhance their workflows, which in turn, is expected to drive the market growth in the coming years.

The investment by pharmaceutical companies in global drug development continues to increase. Clinical trials for the robust drug pipelines of these companies is projected to further increase the investments in R&D. These pharma players are competing to sustain the growing competition in the pharmaceutical industry. As a result, companies are more focused on eliminating errors, reducing processing steps, and fulfilling standard regulatory conditions to accelerate their workflows. As advanced liquid handling platforms provide all these benefits, demand for automated liquid handling workstations is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period.

Technology advancements in liquid handling solutions has led to the development of liquid handling systems that perform serial dilution, plate replication, PCR set-up, plate reformatting, and high-throughput screening more efficiently. Emerging fields such as genetics, epigenetics, and single cell analysis are identified with high potential applications in drug discovery, cancer research, and molecular diagnostics. Rising research activities in aforementioned domains are expected to foster advancements in this market.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Consumables accounted for the largest revenue share in 2017 owing to the high volume sales and higher market penetration

However, the entry of third-party manufacturers which provide plastic consumables such as disposable tips, compatible with automated systems at a lower cost is expected to hinder the growth of this segment to a certain extent in the coming years

Automated workstations are expected to grow at fastest pace owing to the continuous increase in complicated research projects that require sophisticated instruments

Growing trend of outsourcing pharmaceutical services to save time and resources is expected to boost the adoption of these solution in CROs

Rapid adoption of advanced genetic technologies, the high cost of hiring skilled professionals, and presence of key players are some key factors that are attributive to the largest share of North America in 2017

in 2017 However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the rising interest of global companies and research communities in emerging economies of this region

is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the rising interest of global companies and research communities in emerging economies of this region Substantial economic developments in these countries has resulted into rise in investments in life science, medicine, and pharmaceutical sectors

Progress in these sectors is anticipated to propel the demand automated technology at various levels from low-to-high throughput applications in the Asian market

Some key players operating in this market include Beckman Coulter , Inc., Agilent Technologies, Eppendorf AG, Hamilton Company,

, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Eppendorf AG, Hamilton Company, These players are involved in the development of novel technology platforms to support the changing liquid handling needs of various end users.

Grand View Research has segmented the global liquid handling technology market report on the basis of product, type, application, end user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Automated Workstations Standalone Workstations Integrated Workstations Small Devices Pipettes Electronic Pipettes Manual Pipettes Pipette Controllers Burettes Dispensers Others Consumables Regents Disposable Tips Tubes & Plates Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Automated Liquid Handling Manual Liquid Handling Semi-Automated Liquid Handling

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Drug Discovery & ADME-Tox Research Cancer & Genomic Research Bioprocessing/Biotechnology Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Academic & Research Institutes Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Contract Research Organizations

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific Japan China Latin America Brazil Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa



