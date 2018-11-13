

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks bounced back on Tuesday as trade tensions eased and Vodafone Group pledged to keep its full-year dividend.



U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has resumed discussions with his Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier Liu He, signaling a willingness on both sides to reach an accommodation, the Wall Street Journal reported.



Investors also kept an eye on Italy ahead of the deadline for the country to resubmit its budget proposals to the European Union.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 33 points or 0.47 percent at 7,086 in opening deals after losing 0.7 percent in the previous session.



Vodafone shares soared over 7 percent. The telecommunications firm reassured on dividend and updated its FY19 outlook after organic earnings rose in the first half.



Melrose Industries climbed 3.7 percent. The industrial engineering firm said it is trading in line with the Board's expectations for 2018.



Premier Foods rallied 2.1 percent after its first-half sales and operating profit topped forecasts.



Drug major AstraZeneca advanced 0.6 percent. The company has agreed to sell U.S. rights to Synagis (palivizumab) used for the prevention of serious lower respiratory tract infection to Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB.



BP Plc fell 1.2 percent and Royal Dutch Shell shed 0.6 percent as oil prices fell more than 1 percent after Trump tweets against production cuts.



Taylor Wimpey dropped more than 2 percent. After a strong performance in the second half of 2018, the housebuilder warned it was seeing some signs of customer caution in the south east.



