

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK unemployment rate rose slightly in the three months to September to 4.1 percent, preliminary data from the Office for National Statistics showed on Tuesday.



In the past two months, the ILO jobless rate was steady at 4 percent, which was the lowest level since early 1975.



Economists had forecast the rate to remain unchanged.



Th number of unemployed rose by 21,000 persons from the previous period to 1.38 million.



Employment grew by 23,000 persons to 32.41 million.



Average earnings including bonuses rose 3 percent year-on-year in September, in line with economists' expectations. In the three months to August, pay growth was 2.8 percent.



Excluding bonuses, average earnings grew 3.2 percent year-on-year after a 3.1 percent increase in the three months to August. Economists had expected the rate to remain unchanged.



