

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were moving higher on Tuesday as the U.S. and China resumed trade talks and investors waited to see if the Italian government would submit a revised 2019 budget to the European Union by midnight.



U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has resumed discussions with his Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier Liu He, signaling a willingness on both sides to reach an accommodation, the Wall Street Journal reported.



Today is the deadline for Italy to submit a revised 2019 budget to the European Commission in line with EU rules.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.36 percent at 363.32 in opening deals after declining 1 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was rising half a percent, France's CAC 40 index was moving up 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.2 percent.



Vodafone shares soared 8.5 percent. The British telecommunications firm reassured on dividend and updated its FY19 outlook after organic earnings rose in the first half.



Melrose Industries climbed 3.7 percent. The industrial engineering firm said it is trading in line with the Board's expectations for 2018.



BP Plc fell 2 percent, Total SA declined 1.4 percent and Royal Dutch Shell shed 1.2 percent as oil prices fell more than 1 percent after Trump tweets against production cuts.



Telecom Italia Spa dropped 1.7 percent after ousting its CEO in a boardroom tussle.



Bayer shares rose about half a percent in Frankfurt. The chemicals and pharmaceuticals giant confirmed its FY18 outlook after posting higher-than-expected earnings for the third quarter.



Uniper lost 2.6 percent. The energy generation and energy trading company slipped to a net loss in the first nine months of 2018, compared to net income of 683 million euros a year ago.



In economic news, German consumer price index rose 2.5 percent year-on-year in October, the highest in over a decade, following a 2.3 percent increase in September, official data showed.



The mood among German investors improved slightly in November, the ZEW think-tank said. Its economic sentiment index rose to negative 24.1 from negative 24.7 in November.



The U.K. unemployment rate rose slightly in the three months to September to 4.1 percent, preliminary data from the Office for National Statistics showed.



In the past two months, the ILO jobless rate was steady at 4 percent, which was the lowest level since early 1975.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX