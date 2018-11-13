World's Best Airlines for 2019

PERTH, Australia, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AirlineRatings.com, the world's only safety and product rating website has announced Singapore Airlines as its Airline of the Year for 2019.

Singapore Airlines is being honoured for the first time for its market leadership in inflight service, new aircraft types such as the A350 and 787-10, revamped interiors and the launch of the non-stop Singapore to New York service, as well as operational safety. These factors have stamped the airline as a clear industry leader.

The AirlineRatings.com Airline Excellence Awards, judged by seven editors with over 200 years' industry experience, combines major safety and government audits, with 12 key criteria that include: fleet age, passenger reviews profitability, investment rating, product offerings, and staff relations.

www.AirlineRatings.com Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas said: "In our objective analysis Singapore Airlines came out number one in many of our audit criteria, which is a great performance."

"For years Singapore Airlines has been the gold standard and now it is back to its best, leading in passenger innovations and new state-of-the-art aircraft models."

"The editors said that the competition for top spot was tight with Air New Zealand, Qantas Airways and Qatar Airways just being nudged out," said Mr Thomas.

Air New Zealand won Best Premium Economy and Best Airline Pacific, while Qatar Airways picked up Best Catering and Best Business Class.

Qantas, won Best Domestic Airline Service, and the coveted Best Lounges.

Singapore Airlines also picked up Best First Class.

Korean Air won Best Economy.

Virgin Australia was voted Best Cabin Crew, Emirates, Best Airline Middle East/Africa and Best In-Flight Entertainment.

QantasLink picked up Best Regional Airline and Philippine Airlines, Most Improved Airline.

VietJetAir took out Best Ultra Low-Cost airline.

Excellence in Long Haul travel: Delta Air Lines (Americas), Lufthansa (Europe),

Emirates (Middle-East/Africa) Eva Air (Asia) and Air New Zealand (Pacific.).

Best Low-Cost Airline; Westjet (Americas), Wizz (Europe) and AirAsia / AirAsia X (Asia/Pacific).

Top Ten Airlines 2018;

AirlineRaings.com also has named its Top Ten: Singapore Airlines, Air New Zealand, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Virgin Australia, Emirates, All Nippon Airways, EVA Air, Cathay Pacific Airways and Japan Airlines.

About AirlineRatings.com: http://www.airlineratings.com/about-us.php