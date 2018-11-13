The International Chodiev Foundation Welcomes Nafissa Chodieva and Asal Chodieva to its Management Team

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The International Chodiev Foundation ("ICF"), the charitable foundation established by Dr Patokh Chodiev, today announces the appointment of Nafissa Chodieva and Asal Chodieva to the Audit Committee of the ICF Representative Office in Uzbekistan, further bolstering the expertise across its management team.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/740422/ICF_Logo.jpg )



The ICF's Representative Office in Uzbekistan was established in 28 August 2017, with the main purpose of providing support to the scientific, medical and social projects in the country.The Foundation supports a number of cultural and educational activities, and provides assistance to schools, orphanages and medical institutions for children with disabilities. The ICF is also a key sponsor of the "Uzbekistan 2035" forum, organised by "Buyuk Kelajak", a newly created non-governmental organization that supports the development of Uzbekistan and sets its strategy for 2035.

The activities of the International Chodiev Foundation are governed by the Board of Trustees. Financial control over the activities of the Representative Office of the Fund in Uzbekistan is overseen by the Audit Committe.

Nafissa Chodieva has been appointed Chair of the Audit Committee, bringing to the role a blend of financial acumen gained in an early career in investment banking, with an entrepreneurial and commercial mindset established through her founding of Pout Case, a revolutionary lifestyle brand.

Asal Chodieva joins the management team as a member of the Audit Committee. With extensive experience in philanthropy, predominantly focused on supporting foster homes and orphanages in Uzbekistan, Asal also oversees a number of the foundation's foster home projects in the country.

Recent projects undertaken by the foundation in Uzbekistan include the renovation of specialized boarding schools No.32, Jizzakh and No. 19, Chirakchi, Kashkadarya Region, as well as the renovation of the Muruvvat Foster Home in Karshi.

Kate ElizabethMaguire, the Head of the Representative Office of the ICF in Uzbekistan, commented: "I am delighted to welcome Nafissa Chodieva and Asal Chodieva to the management team. In addition to their empathy with and understanding of the Foundation's heritage and objectives, both Nafissa and Asal have astrong passionfor philanthropy which will be an asset as we continue to grow and broaden ourwork."

About International Chodiev Foundation (ICF)

The International Chodiev Foundation is a charitable organization, established in 1996 by international businessman and philanthropist Dr Patokh Chodiev. The Foundation's work comprises a broad range of programmes focused on international relations, education, publishing, philanthropy and the arts and is based on the following three central pillars: fostering Russia-Japan relations; supporting The Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO); and aiding children.

To find out more about International Chodiev Foundation please visit:

www.internationalchodievfoundation.org or find us on Facebook and Instagram.