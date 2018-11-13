Riga/Tallinn/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, November 13, 2018 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the launch of the Nasdaq Baltic Awards 2019 to celebrate outstanding achievements by Nasdaq Baltic-listed companies in the areas of transparency, sound corporate governance and investor relations. "Recent years have been among the most successful in the Baltic capital market's history, with many companies joining the Baltic regulated market and First North through either stock listings or bonds," said Indars Ašcuks, the Head of Baltic Markets at Nasdaq and the CEO of Nasdaq CSD. "I look forward to celebrate the progress of the investment culture in the region together with the Nasdaq-listed champions of investor relations and other stakeholders who have contributed to the growth of the Baltic capital market." Awards in a total of six categories will be presented during the bi-annual Nasdaq Baltic Awards ceremony: "Investor Relations of the Year", "Stock Exchange Member of the Year", "Best Investor Relations on First North", "Best Investor Relations by a Bond Market Newcomer", "Article of the Year", and "Stock Exchange Event of the Year". "We've involved local and international capital market experts to develop the Nasdaq Baltic Awards concept. Our aim has been to capture the link between the high quality of each listed company's investor relations work and shareholder return. The awards will pay tribute to the community of exchange members and advisors as well as to the many other parties that help promote and develop capital market culture in the Baltics," said Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, the Head of Exchange Services at Nasdaq Baltic. The award winners will be announced on January 31, 2019, during a live video-bridge ceremony in three cities co-hosted by the Nasdaq Baltic stock exchanges in Tallinn, Riga, and Vilnius, and by Nasdaq CSD. A special website dedicated to the awards was also introduced today, at nba.nasdaqbaltic.com, detailing the new awards as well as the evaluation process and committee. Discover what is being said about the awards on social media with the hashtag NasdaqBalticAwards. About the Nasdaq Baltic Awards The Nasdaq Baltic Awards, launched in 2018, will become a bi-annual initiative of the Nasdaq Baltic exchanges and Nasdaq CSD. The awards celebrate outstanding achievements by Nasdaq Baltic-listed companies in the areas of transparency, sound corporate governance and investor relations. They honor the companies with the best investor relations and the best shareholder return. They also recognize the best performing stock exchange members and highlight the most significant stock exchange events - those with the most impact on the Baltic capital market's development. The evaluation of the Nasdaq Baltic Market's listed companies and stock exchange members is conducted by local and international experts in corporate governance and investor relations. For more information, visit: nba.nasdaqbaltic.com About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $15 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius securities markets as well as Nasdaq CSD. To learn more, visit: nasdaqbaltic.com. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. Media Relations Contact: Dace Bulte +371 67 212 431 dace.bulte@nasdaq.com