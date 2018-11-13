Lubrizol to Showcase New Coating Technologies at IDEA19

CLEVELAND, November 13, 2018 - The Lubrizol Corporation announces it will exhibit at IDEA19 in Miami Beach March 25-28, 2019 in booth #640, showcasing several innovative polymer and additive technologies that enhance performance of specialty papers, textiles and nonwovens.

Flame retardant technologies for diverse applications will be a significant focus. New PVC, PUD, and non-halogenated, flame retardant polymers enable customers to design flame retardance into a broad range of applications. New Hycar NHFR technology can eliminate the use of particulates and heavy metals from flame retardant coatings without the use of halogens.

NHFR technology can eliminate the use of particulates and heavy metals from flame retardant coatings without the use of halogens. New, renewable-sourced coating technologies that are formaldehyde-free and APEO-free will also be showcased. These technologies provide customers the ability to formulate sustainable solutions with no sacrifice in functional performance.

Aptalon polyamide polyurethane technology enables coating products to be designed for higher heat and abrasion resistance.

Lubrizol's exhibit will also include a "How Can We Help?" desk, staffed with Lubrizol experts ready to discuss unique customer formulation requirements. Visitors will be able to challenge Lubrizol experts for polymer and additive solutions to their toughest problems in areas such as abrasion resistance, flame retardance, water resistance, olefin adhesion, moisture vapor transmission, chemical resistance, glass binding, tear resistance and more.

"Lubrizol has developed some remarkable new coating technologies that are bringing higher levels of protection and performance for paper, textile and nonwoven applications," shares Gary Anderle, marketing manager, Lubrizol Performance Coatings. "We're excited to share our new product line-up with customers and collaborate with them to deliver differentiated products. These products stem from new technology platforms that will continue to evolve over the coming months and years."

Come challenge Lubrizol experts at IDEA19 with your unique formulation and application demands, and let's work together on innovative solutions.

Visit http://go.lubrizol.com/IDEA19 (http://go.lubrizol.com/IDEA19) to explore more.



About Lubrizol Performance Coatings

Lubrizol is a market-driven innovator of specialty chemicals that solve today's challenges in the paints and coatings, printing and packaging, paper and textiles, plastics and composites, and digital print markets. More than just a supplier, we are a collaborator with extensive experience in surface protection, dispersion, adhesion, filtration and barrier properties that enables us to enhance the performance, simplicity, and sustainability benefits of our customers' products. With a commitment to collaboration, applied science, and demonstrated value, our team of experts is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations for both the simplest and toughest requirements. Count on Lubrizol to make the difference.

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2017 were $6.3 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

Media Contact

Mike Heil

mike.heil@lubrizol.com (mailto:mike.heil@lubrizol.com)

Website: www.lubrizol.com (http://www.lubrizol.com)

