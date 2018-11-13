Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria Bioscience Launches ChrgD+

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2018 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX: LXRP) (CNSX: LXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a drug delivery platform innovator, announces the launch of ChrgD+, a water-soluble, ready-mix hemp supplement powder packet formulation designed to be added to any drink, in any location, creating many innovative-use applications.

Consistent with other Lexaria formulations, ChrgD+ incorporates multi-spectrum hemp oil processed using the Company's patented DehydraTECHTM technology, allowing effective delivery of hemp oil into any existing beverage, hot or cold. At just 2 grams per pouch, ChrgD+ packets can be carried discreetly in a shirt pocket or purse, and consumed anywhere in your preferred soft drink, coffee or energy drink with individual servings. ChrgD+ is nearly flavorless and odorless, offering minimal impact to your already-favorite beverage other than a delightful food-grade pearlescent sparkle effect to remind you that you are getting ChrgD+.

"This new delivery format is truly unique in its performance," said Chris Bunka, CEO of Lexaria Bioscience. "It's a simple way to add a multi spectrum powdered hemp supplement to your favorite beverage at any time and enjoy its fast-acting, non-altered taste with no oily residue. Lexaria's ChrgD+ product format is being evaluated by others for use in their psychoactive cannabinoids products sector as per our proven track record as a technology provider to the industry."

Lexaria engaged Cultivating Wellness Inc, a California-based brand development and distribution company, to create the ChrgD+ premium brand. Cultivating Wellness' distribution network reaches tens of thousands of retail buyers in c-stores, grocery chains, specialty retail, and national accounts.

"Building a brand is just the first step in our relationship," said Lisa Hannah, President of Cultivating Wellness. "Now that ChrgD+ has been launched, we're turning our attention to distributing the product through our growing nationwide distribution network. We are very excited to see how the marketplace responds to this hemp-based wellness product!"

Lexaria's laboratory has incubated several innovative product concepts that leverage the proven performance of the DehydraTECHTM technology, which has received multiple patents for the delivery of both psychoactive and non-psychoactive cannabinoids; nicotine; vitamins, and certain pain relievers.

For information about distributing ChrgD+, email: orders@cultivatingwellness.co.

Come visit Lexaria at the Las Vegas MJBiz Conference November 14-16, booth 3227.

About Lexaria

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. has developed and out-licenses its disruptive delivery technology that promotes healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness of lipophilic active molecules. Lexaria has eight patents granted in the USA and in Australia and has filed over 50 patent applications worldwide across ten patent families. Lexaria's technology provides increases in intestinal absorption rates; more rapid delivery to the bloodstream; and important taste-masking benefits, for orally administered bioactive molecules including cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine and other molecules.

