Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13.11.2018
BH Global Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - September 2018-Replacement

PR Newswire

London, October 31

This report replaces the previously published report and includes commentary on Japan in the Manager's Market Review and Outlook section. No other changes are made to the previously published information.

BH Global Limited
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 48555)

Monthly Shareholder Report - September 2018

Attached is a link to the September 2018 Monthly Shareholder Report for BH Global Limited.

http://content.prnewswire.com/documents/PRNUK-3110181718-FE73_CR_BHG_-_Newsletter_-_September_2018_-_ADV09976_CC.pdf

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Harry Rouillard +44 (0) 1481 74 5315


