Semiconductor IP Market Driven by Growing Demand for Connected Devices and Advancement in Multicore Technology for Consumer Electronics Sector: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Semiconductor IP Market is estimated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 9.79% during the period 2018-2022 as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Semiconductor intellectual properties (SIPs) are the building blocks, core components of chip design layout, transistor cells, logic for instances, which are either formed by the users for their own use and/or licensed to the other users. The factors that propel the growth of the semiconductor IP market include rising production of mobile devices, rising need for innovative and advanced products, use of multi-core technologies, growing demand for connected devices, and complex chip designs. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including limitation of patented technologies and extensive developments in technology. Semiconductor IP market may be explored by type, application, and geography. Semiconductor IP market may be explored by design IP type as processor IP, memory IP, interface IP, and the other IP. The "Processor IP" segment led the semiconductor IP market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022.

The factors that could be attributed to the growth include increased demand for microcontroller, microprocessor, graphics processing unit and digital signal processor, across numerous verticals. Semiconductor IP market may be explored by IP source as royalty, licensing, and servicing. Semiconductor IP market could be explored based on the application as telecom, consumer electronics, aerospace, automotive, agriculture, healthcare and others. The "Consumer Electronics" segment led the semiconductor IP market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022 owing to the surge in the use of consumer electronics. Semiconductor IP market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East, and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. The "North America" segment led the semiconductor IP market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022 owing to increased semiconductor and electronics manufacturing in the region and increasing acceptance of the electronics devices. North America is followed by the Asia-Pacific region owing to increased semiconductor and electronics manufacturing in the region. The key players contributing to the robust growth of the semiconductor IP market comprise Agate Logic, Cavium Networks, Core Logic, Atheros, Cirrus Logic, Amkor Technology, Axis Communications, All winner Technology, Apple Inc, Conexant, Applied Micro Circuits Corporation (AMCC), Anyka, Analog Devices ASIX Electronics, CEVA, Inc, ARM Holdings and Altera. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Access 157page research report with TOC on "Semiconductor IP Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-semiconductor-ip-market-2018-2022

About Semiconductor IP:

Semiconductor intellectual properties (SIPs) are considered to be the building blocks or reusable design core components of chip design layout, logic for instances, transistor cells, which are either created by the users for its own use and/or licensed to other users. Global semiconductor IP market to grow at a CAGR of 9.79% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report:

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global semiconductor IP market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography: North Americas APAC Europe



Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors : ARM (Softbank Group) Synopsys Imagination Technologies Cadence Design Systems



Market driver : Complex chip designs and use of multi-core technologies For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge : Challenge of delivering configurable semiconductor IP For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend: Proliferation of wireless technologies For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key qu estions answered in this report: What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be? What are the key market trends? What is driving this market? What are the challenges to market growth? Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

Electric Insulator Market



Optical Position Sensor Market



Electronic Paper Screen Market



OLED Display Market

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com



Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com



