New scripting technology dramatically reduces time required to support new use cases

Secure Thingz, a global domain expert in device security, embedded systems, and lifecycle management, announced the release of its next-generation Secure Deploy platform, which accelerates the delivery of secure Internet of Things (IoT) devices and speeds the introduction of new devices from silicon partners.

The Secure Deploy platform is an advanced, integrated solution for delivering the supply chain of trust, simplifying security implementations across product creation, manufacturing and management. The latest release, Secure Deploy 2.0, introduces a proprietary scripting technology, which improves time to market by making it easier for partners to build the complex certificate and key manipulation frameworks required to securely provision various security devices. In the previous release, the provisioning process required the development of complex, semi-custom programs which necessitated substantial specialist engineering support.

"Secure Thingz was founded on the premise of making IoT device security easier to implement, and with the latest release of Secure Deploy, we are enabling next-generation secure devices to be brought to market more quickly, and facilitating the development of new, exciting IoT applications," said Haydn Povey, CEO of Secure Thingz. "The new release will better serve the accelerating demand by reducing the time and effort required to support the wide variety of use cases that can be implemented."

The Secure Deploy architecture enables organizations to build upon secure foundations to protect their intellectual property across the life cycle of their products. Secure Deploy 2.0 makes support of new devices quicker, by supporting advanced secure provisioning of certificates and keys and ensuring the secure programming of applications. The solution scales to support different classes of secure elements and microcontrollers. The secure programming solution, which is built upon the Secure Deploy 2.0 platform, is integrated into the Data I/O SentriX security provisioning platform, which is available at leading distributors and programming houses to support the need for secure manufacturing all over the world. Once device family support is in place, additional use cases can now be implemented in a matter of weeks.

"IoT OEMs are recognizing the need for a cost-effective and integrated method to enable hardware-based security from product design through manufacturing," said Anthony Ambrose, president and CEO of Data I/O Corporation. "The latest release of the Secure Deploy architecture supports our commitment to enabling the industry by making security provisioning available to OEMs of all size and volume with no minimum order quantities."

Availability of Secure Deploy

The latest release of Secure Deploy architecture is available on platforms operating at Arrow and Avnet programming centers globally, providing secure provisioning services in Europe, the Americas and Asia.

About Secure Thingz

Secure Thingz, Inc. is the global domain expert in device security, embedded systems, and lifecycle management. In 2018, the company was acquired by IAR Systems Group AB, the future-proof supplier and software tools for embedded development. Secure Thingz is focused on delivering advanced security solutions into the emerging industrial Internet of Things, critical infrastructure, automotive and other markets. The Secure Deploy architecture has been developed to solve the major security issues challenging the IoT. Secure Thingz solutions ensure a cost-efficient root of trust in low-cost microcontrollers to deliver a core set of critical services through the product lifecycle, alongside secure deployment, production and update infrastructure. Secure Thingz is a founding member and Executive Board member of the Internet of Things Security Foundation (www.iotsecurityfoundation.org), the leading global organization for IoT Security.

