

COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $2.87 billion, or $2.51 per share. This compares with $2.17 billion, or $1.84 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $26.30 billion from $25.03 billion last year.



The Home Depot, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $2.87 Bln. vs. $2.17 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.51 vs. $1.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.26 -Revenue (Q3): $26.30 Bln vs. $25.03 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX