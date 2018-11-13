

COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - The Home Depot (HD) announced, for fiscal 2018, the company now expects: earnings-per-share growth of approximately 33.8 percent from fiscal 2017 to $9.75; sales growth of approximately 7.2 percent; and comp sales growth of approximately 5.5 percent for the comparable 52-week period. The company noted that it will have 53 weeks of operating results in fiscal 2018.



The company reported sales of $26.3 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2018, a 5.1 percent increase from the third quarter of fiscal 2017. Comparable sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 were positive 4.8 percent, and comp sales in the U.S. were positive 5.4 percent. For the third quarter of fiscal 2018, diluted earnings per share increased 36.4 percent year-over-year to $2.51.



