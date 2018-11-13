AI-powered metric comprised within new version of NICE Customer Journey Solutions provides organizations a consistent means of measuring service quality across touchpoints and over time, and enables the prediction of future outcomes

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced the Journey Excellence Score (JES), a pioneering new metric designed to precisely measure the quality of customer experience across multiple channels and in even the most complex interactions over time. Incorporated in the latest version of the NICE Customer Journey Optimization solution made generally available today, JES uniquely offers a consistent method of gauging customer experience, thus enabling organizations to easily and quickly identify gaps and bottlenecks in customers' journeys, and allowing them to shape future journeys via the insights captured and by predicting potential outcomes.

Although many methods of customer experience measurement exist today, using one or even several of them still falls short of precisely representing service quality owing to low participation rates for surveys, lack of root cause clarity, siloed or single touch point views and outdated and ineffective post interaction measurements.

Reflecting the true state of service quality, the Journey Excellence Score metric by NICE Nexidia provides a unified, end-to-end view of customer experience across all touchpoints and relationships by combining hundreds of attributes from multi-touch interactions with sentiment scores and survey responses as well as with qualitative and quantitative measurements of journey effort, such as the number of channels used, repeat interactions and duration of the journey and more. Measures currently used to gauge service quality such as customer satisfaction surveys (CSAT), average handling time (AHT), and sentiment analysis are considered in the mix. The innovative new metric also evaluates both past and present journeys to pinpoint the root cause of negative interactions and enables organizations to predict the likelihood of those journeys that may lead to undesired outcomes such as churn or complaints. The result is a metric that not only mirrors the state of customer experience within the organization but also offers insights they can take corrective action on.

Uniquely, the Journey Excellence Score eliminates the need for skilled professionals such as data scientists or analysts to unlock insights from data. Underlying information delivered via JES can be easily understood and value can be quickly derived without the added need for additional staff. Importantly, the new metric from NICE allows organizations to instill a customer centric culture by providing a consistent measure of customer experience quality, helping them to baseline existing journey performance and prioritize improvement efforts. Armed with these analytics, organizations can predict future outcomes and accordingly tap internal resources to address those areas they are most adept at, as well as realign omnichannel service outlets to improve customer experience.

Key capabilities of the Journey Excellence Score include:

Automatically calculates and delivers a precise measurement of customer experience service quality for all customer journeys with the enterprise

Enables specific journeys (such as billing payments, onboarding or technical support) to be individually scored and benchmarked

Provides trended reports to understand the effect of CX initiatives on journey quality over time

Proactively recommends specific areas for further investigation, such as "micro-journeys" that are triggering a low score

Miki Migdal, President, NICE Enterprise Product Group, said, "Customer experience has come to the forefront in distinguishing industry leaders from followers. As more organizations understand the prominence of customer experience as a key differentiator and prioritize it, innovative analytics solutions that help organize, analyze and operationalize customer journeys to drive the outcomes their customers expect will be critical to success. The Journey Excellence Score enables service professionals to quickly identify and share any gaps and bottlenecks that need to be addressed within the customer journey in a format that can be easily understood. I'm excited that the Journey Excellence Score is now available to enable organizations to move to the next level of sophistication in their customer journey analytics programs."

