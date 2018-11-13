The "Fon's Wi-Fi Son Technology: An Opportunity to Improve The Quality of Wi-Fi in The UK" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Partnering with Fon will enable British CSPs to focus on Wi-Fi services and performance in order to increase customer satisfaction and reduce churn.

As the British fixed broadband market shifts toward high-speed FTTH and quad-play packages, communications service providers (CSPs) must remember that customer perception is often governed by the speed of the services delivered to their devices. For this, a good Wi-Fi quality of experience is imperative. In a competitive market, CSPs cannot get complacent with the performance of access points (APs), and must take steps to ensure the delivery of a good connectivity experience.

This case study provides:

An overview of the British broadband market

An overview of the business challenges and key drivers for CSPs that are partnering with Fon

An analysis of the key benefits that a CSP partnership with Fon can deliver

