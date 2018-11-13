U.S. Influenza Diagnostics Market Worth USD 865.4 Million by 2024: Hexa Research

FELTON, California, November 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The U.S. influenza diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 865.4 million by 2024. Influenza or flue is an infectious disease and affects the upper respiratory tract in humans. The disease is common in people aged 65 years and above and in children below 5 years of age. Rising demand for faster diagnosis of influenza as a result of growing disease prevalence is expected to foster market growth over the forecast period. In addition, new product developments and technological advancements in healthcare sector are expected to drive the market in the forthcoming years. For instance, in 2014, Lab-in-a-Tube influenza A/B assay was developed by Massachusetts-based IQuum. In addition, BioFire Diagnostics, LLC, developed FilmArray diagnostic system to detect bacteria, viruses, parasites, and yeast.

Chronic diseases are generally incurable illnesses such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. These diseases are often manageable through early detection, exercise, improved diet, and treatment therapy. The World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) actively record data related to influenza virus to counter the disease in a systematic manner. Increasing awareness regarding the availability of medical facilities and technological developments are expected to further propel growth of the U.S. influenza diagnostics market over the forecast period. Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests (RIDT) accounted for the largest share of the market in 2016.

These immunoassays and are the most commonly preferred diagnostic tests. RIDTs deliver accurate results in less than 30 minutes. Ease of use and short result turnaround time are the key factors responsible for the growth of this test segment. In addition, chances for negative results are very low in RIDT. This factor is also anticipated to positively influence demand over the forecast period.

Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) are influential tests and can determine the influenza virus type A and B. Sharper turnaround time and detailed analytical results are expected to drive the RT-PCR test segment over the forecast period. Cell culture are standard procedures for virus isolation. Precise identification of virus is expected to drive the cell culture segment in the coming years.

Browse full research report with TOC on "U.S. Influenza Diagnostics Market Size and Forecast, By Test (RIDT, RT-PCR, Cell Culture), By End-use (Hospitals, Laboratories, Point-of-Care Testing), And Trend Analysis, 2013 - 2024" at:https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-report/us-influenza-diagnostics-market

Hospitals segment led the U.S. influenza diagnostics market in 2016. However, Point-of-Care (PoC) testing segment is predicted to be the dominant segment during the forecast years. Efficient work flow process, speed of diagnosis and treatment, expanded testing capabilities, ease of handling, and specimen stability are expected to drive the PoC segment. Moreover, advancements in PoC testing, such as error-free results and shorter turnaround times, are expected to drive the segment further.

Some of the prominent companies in the U.S. influenza diagnostics market include Alere, Inc.; Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD); Meridian Bioscience, Inc.; Quidel Corporation; Roche Diagnostics Corporation; SA Scientific; Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC; and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Most companies focus on development of cost-effective and technologically advance devices for effective treatment. For instance, Alere Inc. received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Alere i Influenza A & B test. It offers better diagnostic efficiency and effectiveness in identifying the influenza A and B viruses.

Browse relatedreports by Hexa Research:

U.S. Wound Dressing Market - The U.S. wound dressing market size was valued at USD 3.18 billion in 2017. Increasing prevalence of diabetes is expected to provide growth opportunity for the market.



The U.S. wound dressing market size was valued at in 2017. Increasing prevalence of diabetes is expected to provide growth opportunity for the market. Probiotics Market - The global probiotics market size was valued at USD 38.32 billion in 2016. Increasing prevalence of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), inflammatory bowel disease, digestive disorders, and dermatitis is expected to drive product consumption.



The global probiotics market size was valued at in 2016. Increasing prevalence of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), inflammatory bowel disease, digestive disorders, and dermatitis is expected to drive product consumption. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market - Research and development in the field of Optical Coherence Tomography has revealed its current usage in various applications and shows foreseeable usage in the near future. The report also discusses the usage of Optical Coherence Tomography techniques over other imaging techniques such as magnetic resonance imaging and ultrasound imaging.



Research and development in the field of Optical Coherence Tomography has revealed its current usage in various applications and shows foreseeable usage in the near future. The report also discusses the usage of Optical Coherence Tomography techniques over other imaging techniques such as magnetic resonance imaging and ultrasound imaging. Sterilization Technologies Market - Sterilization makes sure harmless products for human consumption and commercial processes. Recent regional market development has created the need for effective, swift and cost-effective technologies that ensure safety all through the production process.



Hexa Research has segmented the U.S. influenza diagnostics market report based on test and end-use

Segmentation by Test

• Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Test (RIDT)

• Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR)

• Cell Culture

• Others

Segmentation by End-use

• Hospitals

• Point-of-Care Testing (POCT)

• Laboratories

Key Players Analyzed:

• Alere

• Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

• Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

• Quidel Corporation

• Roche Diagnostics Corporation

• SA Scientific

• Sekisui Diagnostics

About Hexa Research

Hexa Research is a market research and consulting organization, offering industry reports, custom research and consulting services to a host of key industries across the globe. We offer comprehensive business intelligence in the form of industry reports which help our clients obtain clarity about their business environment and enable them to undertake strategic growth initiatives.

Contact:

Michelle T.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Hexa Research

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-800-489-3075

Email: sales@hexaresearch.com



Web: https://www.hexaresearch.com/

