

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's non-farm employment grew at a faster rate in the third quarter than in the previous three months, preliminary estimates from the statistical office INSEE showed on Tuesday.



Private payroll employment rose 0.2 percent from the second quarter, when it rose 0.1 percent. In terms of net job creation, the increase was 30,200 jobs versus 22,400 jobs in the previous three months.



On a year-on-year basis, non-farm employment rose 1.1 percent in the third quarter or by 211,100 jobs.



Excluding temporary employment, non-farm payroll growth was 0.2 percent from the previous quarter and 1 percent from a year ago. Temporary employment fell for a second straight quarter, the INSEE said.



Construction continued to add more jobs in the third quarter and at a faster rate. Job growth in industry stabilized, while it continued to grow in the market services sector.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX