Belgian Postal Service Leader Chooses MiX Telematics for Fleet Management

BOCA RATON, Florida, November 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT), a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, is pleased to announce that its premium fleet telematics solution is being adopted by Bpost, the industry leading Belgian postal service.

MiX's channel partner in the region, Rauwers, will be providing Bpost with MiX's solution to address their safety, efficiency and compliance requirements on a fleet of over 1,000 vehicles.

The Belgian postal service was founded in 1830 and is headquartered in Brussels. Today, it is firmly established within Belgian society and provides a range of postal, courier, direct marketing, banking, insurance and electronic services in a highly competitive European market.

Bpost undertook a thorough selection process and ultimately chose MiX's technology and expertise over competitors due to product flexibility and interoperability with existing systems, the flexibility and power of MiX's business intelligence tools, hands-on service and consultancy, and lastly the potential of the on-board technology and MiX's Tabs solution to potentially track other assets in future.

"MiX and Rauwers have a successful, longstanding relationship, having worked together for almost two decades. We are proud to be working with them to deliver outstanding service and solutions to Bpost and their many other premium customers in Belgium," says Charles Tasker, Group Chief Operating Officer at MiX Telematics.

