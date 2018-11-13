SpendEdge, a well-known procurement intelligence solution provider, has announced the completion of their latest cost-benefit analysisstudy for a health care industry firm. The client is a leading American health care provider based out of Texas in the United States, with an annual turnover of over USD 90 billion. With the introduction of advanced health care technologies and increasing data demands, the client was looking at devising practical solutions from a cost and benefit perspective to meet the unique needs of their organization. Moreover, they wanted to enhance competitiveness, proactively tackle threats in the market, and streamline their manual processes.

Today, it is essential for any organization to analyze costs and inventories. Additionally, as businesses grow, their sourcing needs become more complex, making it a necessity to analyze maverick spend, delivery times, and cost elements across the supply chain. Cost benefit analysis also helps firms make the best use of the suppliers' capabilities.

According to the procurement experts at SpendEdge, "By using the right cost benefit analysis template, businesses can identify the highest ROI based on price structures, resources, and associated risk factors.

The cost benefit analysis template offered by SpendEdge's experts helped the client outline future changes for the business in detail. This helped them simplify complex business decisions and achieve both short and long-term business goals. This subsequently helped the client reduce costs and enhance their overall operational efficiency over time. Additionally, the cost benefit analysis strategies improved overall business savings by 20%.

SpendEdge's spend analysis strategies helped the client to:

Gain a complete overview of the cost developments within the health care industry

Assess the strengths and weaknesses and control indirect costs

The engagement also offered predictive insights on:

Uncovering better opportunities for improving their sourcing strategies by regulating indirect and direct spend

Understanding the economic impact of inappropriate business decisions

