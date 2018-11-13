

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $60.61 million, or $1.84 per share. This compares with $33.65 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.1% to $767.95 million from $672.98 million last year.



Beazer Homes USA Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $60.61 Mln. vs. $33.65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.84 vs. $1.03 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $767.95 Mln vs. $672.98 Mln last year.



