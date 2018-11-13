Dynatronics Corporation: Dynatronics Announces 33% Sales Growth for First Quarter Fiscal 2019

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2018 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT), a leading provider of physical therapy, rehabilitation, and athletic training products, today announced financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Net sales for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 increased $4.3 million, or 33.3%, to $17.1 million, compared to $12.8 million in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. Gross profit for the quarter increased $1.2 million, or 27.8%, to $5.5 million. The increases in net sales and gross profit were attributable to the company's acquisition of Bird & Cronin in the second fiscal quarter of 2018. Bird & Cronin contributed sales of $5.9 million and gross profit of $2.1 million in the quarter. Increased sales during the quarter resulting from the Bird & Cronin acquisition were offset by declines in sales of physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment and supplies totaling approximately $1.6 million, due primarily to operational improvement initiatives, including product rationalization efforts and transitions in our sales force. Gross margin for the quarter was 32.5% compared to 33.9% in the same quarter of the prior year. The decrease was primarily due to lower gross margin on sales of our physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment.

"I am pleased with our overall performance for the start of our fiscal year 2019. Sales growth continues to reflect the successful execution of our acquisition strategy," explained Dr. Christopher R. von Jako, CEO of Dynatronics Corporation. "We have made several organizational changes and investments to position the company for growth by acquisition and to drive operational improvements. We expect that these investments will put Dynatronics on track for improved cash flow and profitability."

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 was approximately $0.3 million, compared to $0.2 million in the same period of the prior fiscal year. Depreciation, amortization, and other non-cash expenses were $0.4 million in the quarter.

Net income attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 was $0.1 million, compared to $0.0 million in the first quarter of the prior fiscal year.

The following is a summary of operating results for the quarters ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 and balance sheet highlights as of September 30, 2018 and June 30, 2018.

Summary Selected Financial Data

Statement of Operations Highlights

In thousands, except per share amounts

Quarter Ended September 30, 2018 2017 Net sales $ 17,066 $ 12,798 Cost of sales 11,519 8,459 Gross profit $ 5,547 $ 4,339 Selling, general, and admin. Expenses $ 5,496 $ 4,075 Other (income) expense, net (265 ) 65 Loss before income taxes $ 316 $ 199 Income tax (provision) benefit 0 0 Net income $ 316 $ 199 Convertible preferred stock dividend, in common stock $ (187 ) $ (187 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 129 $ 12 Net income attributable to common stockholders per common share - basic and diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.00 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 8,160,431 4,748,049 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 8,400,824 4,748,309

Balance Sheet Highlights

In thousands, except per share amounts

Sept. 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 437 $ 1,696 Trade accounts receivable 8,529 7,811 Inventories, net 10,524 10,988 Prepaid & other 1,024 927 Total current assets $ 20,514 $ 21,422 Accounts payable $ 4,044 $ 3,413 Accrued payroll and benefits expense 1,529 1,929 Accrued expenses 1,112 830 Other current liabilities 748 748 Line of credit 5,030 6,286 Current portion of acquisition holdback 1,880 1,379 Total current liabilities $ 14,343 $ 14,585

