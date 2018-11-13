The European Parliament has today approved half of the eight legislative proposals of its Clean Energy Package, including the recast Renewable Energy Directive.The European Parliament has green lit four out of the eight proposals comprising its Clean Energy Package 2020-2030, also known as the Winter Package. According to the European Commission the newly approved files, which include the recast Renewable Energy Directrive, bring regulatory certainty and enable conditions for essential investments to take place in the renewable energy sector. "Our ambitious commitment to clean energy in Europe ...

