sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,80 Euro		-0,24
-4,76 %
WKN: A2N8S2 ISIN: US15644G1040 Ticker-Symbol: IVOA 
Aktie:
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTRIC BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CENTRIC BRANDS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CENTRIC BRANDS INC
CENTRIC BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CENTRIC BRANDS INC4,80-4,76 %