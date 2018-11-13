Actinic Keratosis: Market Analysis, Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, November 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Actinic Keratosis Theprevalent population of Actinic Keratosis in 7MM countries is expected to increase at a CAGR of 0.85% for the study period [2016-2027]

Actinic keratosis (AK) is a chronic and prevalent disease affecting areas of sun-exposed skin where visible and subclinical, non-visible lesions coexist. AK lesions are being represented as small scaly patches that can be flat or slightly raised. Their colour can range from one's skin tone to a reddish-brown colour. AK is more prevalent among male than female population.

According to DelveInsight analysis, prevalent population of Actinic Keratosis in 7MM countries is expected to increase at a CAGR of 0.85% for the study period [2016-2027]. DelveInsight's analysts estimate the United States has the highest prevalence of Actinic Keratosis with 66,144,416 prevalent population in 2016. Among the EU5 countries, Germany has the highest prevalent population with 8,230,614 cases followed by United Kingdom which has prevalent population of 5,398,511 in 2016. On the other hand, Japan has the lowest prevalent population with 683,858 cases in 2016.

Going further to market outlook the therapeutic landscape of Actinic Keratosis is segmented widely into three main therapies that include the lesion directed Destructive Therapies (cryosurgery, curettage, laser, dermabrasion, surgery etc.), field directed Topical Therapies (imiquimod, ingenol mebutate, 5-fluorouracil, and others) and Photodynamic therapies (such as Levulan Kerastick, Metvixia cream). Among the three class therapies, Destructive Therapy is the most prescribed, that leads to the highest market size, followed by topical therapies.

The market size of Actinic Keratosis in the seven major markets was estimated to be USD 4659.58 million in 2016. The United States account for the largest market share of Actinic Keratosis in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan.

Among the currently approved topical therapies i.e., Imiquimod 3.75% (Zyclara), Imiquimod 5% (Aldara), 5-fluorouracil (Efudex; Carac), Diclofenac 3% (Solaraze), Ingenol mebutate (Picato) and others, Imiquimod 3.75% and 5% was observed to account for maximum market share followed by 5-fluorouracil in the United States. Expected launch of upcoming topical therapies such as KX-01 (Athenex), VDA-1102 (Vidac Pharma), DFD-07 (Promius Pharma) and SOR 007 (DFB Soria) will propel the market forward during the forecast period [2018-2027]. Out of the above-mentioned therapies, DelveInsight expects that KX-01 (Athenex (Kinex Pharmaceuticals)), which is a small molecule that acts as a dual Src/pre-tubulin inhibitor, shall dominate the market size of AK in coming years.

The report provides an overview of the disease and market size of Actinic Keratosis for the seven major markets i.e., the United States, EU5 (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK) and Japan. This Report covers the overview, various treatment practices, and Actinic Keratosis forecasted epidemiology from 2018 to 2027, segmented by seven major markets.

Companies Covered:

Athenex Vidac Pharma DFB Soria Promius Pharma Mylan LEO Pharma

And many others

Drugs covered:

KX-01 VDA-1102 DFD-07 SOR 007

And many others

