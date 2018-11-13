

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $537 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $394 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.5% to $10.00 billion from $10.15 billion last year.



Tyson Foods Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $1.58 vs. $1.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.35 -Revenue (Q4): $10.00 Bln vs. $10.15 Bln last year.



