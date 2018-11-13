TriLumina Awarded ISO 9001:2015 Quality Certification

Industry-leading provider of patented innovations in VCSEL technology for 3D-sensing and LiDAR earns ISO 9001 certification

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TriLumina, the leading provider of illumination products for 3D Sensing in consumer, industrial and automotive systems, today announced its certification under ISO 9001:2015 standards by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). TriLumina received the certification on its first formal audit by Perry Johnson Registrars, Inc.

"As a supplier of mission-critical illumination technology and products, quality is our primary focus and this achievement reinforces our commitment to the highest standards for our customers," stated Brian Wong, CEO at TriLumina. "We are proud to have earned certification under ISO 9001:2015."

Key to ISO 9001 is the idea of continuous improvement. The standard itself does not establish quality requirements, but it requires organizations to define these objectives themselves and continually improve their processes to reach them. Once these targets have been attained, they must be constantly reassessed in a quest for continuous improvement.

"The notion of continuous improvement ensures that our customers benefit by receiving quality products that consistently meets or exceeds their requirements," said Wong, "while internally we're benefiting from consistent processes that reduce waste and increase efficiency."

ISO 9001 is an international standard specifying requirements for a Quality Management System (QMS) to measure company performance, continually update and improve business processes and ensure conformance to the QMS.

To learn more, please contact info@TriLumina.com or visit www.Trilumina.com.

About TriLumina Corp.

TriLumina is the world's leading provider of solid-state, back-emitting VCSEL laser array modules enabling automotive, consumer and industrial markets. TriLumina's unique VCSEL laser emitters provide low-cost, small form factor, high-power illumination for 3D Sensing, Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) and occupant monitoring solutions. Please visit http://www.trilumina.com for more information.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/439904/TriLumina_Corp_Logo.jpg