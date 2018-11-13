Patton Electronics Co.: Patton Presents BroadCloud Certified CPE Solutions at Connections

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 13, 2018-US-manufacturer of UC enabling customer premise equipment-will showcase its BroadCloud-certified eSBC and ATA solutions for service providers and subscribers at BroadSoft Connections in Miami this week.

Certified interoperable with BroadSoft and BroadCloud communications platforms, SmartNode VoIP customer-premise equipment (CPE) provide seamless integration with subscriber-premise communications systems, including legacy TDM phones and PBX systems or advanced SIP-based unified communications services.

Featuring automated provisioning, automated survivability, and supported by the Patton Cloud edge-orchestration service , Patton VoIP CPE help service providers minimize CAPEX and OPEX while improving profitability when delivering unified communications as a service (UCaaS) based on BroadCloud.

Supported survivability options include multi-WAN, wired, wireless and TDM trunk fail-over.

Patton Cloud gives service providers and subscribers enhanced choice and control. Services can be scaled, transformed or re-purposed remotely with software upgrades, device licenses and firmware changes. Providers can apply new routing protocols, add TDM channels, SIP Sessions or NFV/SD WAN support remotely, from anywhere in the world.

The centralized Patton-Cloud interface provides management, monitoring, security features, alerting, troubleshooting and more. With a SmartNode VoIP CPE installed on the customer premise, service providers can analyze, transform, re-purpose and optimize services-from any location in the world.

"Patton has been a certified business partner in the BroadSoft ecosystem since 2006 ," said Burton A. Patton (Burt) Executive Vice President at Patton. "We've been building network equipment for 35 years. That's a winning combination for service providers and their business subscribers."

For more information about how Patton's CPE products empower service providers to efficiently-and profitably -deliver high-quality communications services to their business subscribers…

