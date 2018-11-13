Infocyte, Inc.: The Next Evolution In Cyber Threat Hunting: Turnkey Threat Hunting & Incident Response - From The Cloud

Infocyte Launches Cloud-based Threat Hunting Service Enabling Proactive Hunting & Response For Mid-market Organizations: Serverless, Agentless, And Augmented By Top-tier Hunt Team

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2018 / This week, Infocyte, the leading independent host-based threat hunting and response platform, announced the launch of its' cloud-based threat hunting and incident response service, Infocyte HUNT Cloud. The software-as-a-service platform is available for both end customers and through partners, such as MSSPs - enabling them to deploy turnkey multi-tenant threat hunting and response capabilities to complement their existing prevention and monitoring solutions.

The Infocyte HUNT Cloud platform enables the fastest and easiest proactive hunting and response capability for organizations of all sizes - without disrupting business or network productivity. Deployments of the software into an environment can now be serverless and endpoints can be inspected agentlessly, or continuously via an optional agent, which provides our platform global reach into your network's assets - no matter where they're hosted. Cloud architecture also enables Infocyte to deliver better managed security services, such as augmenting overburdened security teams with access to experienced threat hunters and incident response resource, as part of Infocyte's new 'Threat Hunting as a Service' offering.

'This is a huge step in our mission to expand proactive threat hunting and incident response practices to organizations lacking a full security operations center (SOC).' noted Chris Gerritz, co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Infocyte.

The HUNT Cloud platform and associated services are also available to security providers and MSSPs as a secure multi-tenant platform. This enables MSSPs to provide a proactive layer of security service for a simple monthly fee. Infocyte's MSSP program provides wholesale pricing and consumption-based billing with Infocyte's SOC support, driving significant margin opportunity for partners.

'Infocyte HUNT solves a clear gap in the security market, enabling us to deliver advanced threat hunting services that are easy to deploy and easy to manage across hundreds - even thousands - of customers. Infocyte HUNT Cloud complements our other security solutions, helping us hunt and contain stealthy attacks that leverage new vulnerabilities,' noted Michael Crean, CEO of Solutions Granted, a top 50 MSSP and Infocyte partner.

'We're thrilled to announce the next evolution of our threat hunting platform and updates to our MSSP program,' added Curtis Hutcheson, CEO of Infocyte. 'Infocyte HUNT Cloud, along with our new managed service offerings, enable organizations of any size and sophistication to leverage expert threat hunters and our on-demand incident response team.'

Infocyte recently expanded its Command-level subscription to include first-hour incident response, threat/malware analysis, and more. The new MDR services and managed threat hunting offerings fueled triple-digit growth in Q3 for Infocyte, including finalizing partnerships with Dell EMC and PwC - a worldwide leader in cyber threat hunting and incident response.

Infocyte is attending InfoSecurity North America this week and plans to demo their cloud-based threat hunting and incident response platform during the conference, which is taking place Wednesday and Thursday, November 14 & 15, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. Representatives from Infocyte will be exhibiting at booth 2400.

With the launch of Infocyte HUNT Cloud to serve small businesses and mid-market organizations, analyst firm IDC recently released 'Automating Threat Hunting For The Rest Of Us,' a vendor profile that highlighted several keys to success for Infocyte, including: educating the market about threat hunting, reducing the implementation time and costs, and providing remediation assistance for small- and mid-sized companies. The full vendor profile is available on the company's website, here.

About Infocyte, Inc.

Developed by U.S. Air Force cybersecurity officers, Infocyte HUNT is the leading independent host-based threat hunting and incident response platform. Infocyte's platform leverages AI and its own primary threat intelligence to identify and respond to threats that have bypassed existing cyber defenses. The company's approach to cyber threat hunting delivers an affordable, efficient, and proactive cybersecurity solution for organizations of all sizes. Learn more at infocyte.com.

