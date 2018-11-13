CPO promotion and SVP appointment will aid Cint in its mission to empower marketers and researchers with faster access to business insights

Cint, the world's sample management platform, today announced the promotion of Stefan Hök to Chief Product Officer and the appointment of Daniel Hecker as Senior Vice President of Products. Hök and Hecker's senior leadership experience will strengthen the Cint Technology and Product Team to drive Cint's technology innovation forward and into new markets. This investment in the senior leadership team reflects the growing demand for faster, more sophisticated and cost-effective market research solutions.

Stefan Hök, Cint's Chief Product Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

"Cint is focused on delivering efficiency gains to all marketers and researchers. The promotion of Stefan Hök and addition of Daniel Hecker to our leadership team reinforces our technical and operational abilities to stay one step ahead in the market research industry," said Tom Buehlmann, CEO at Cint. "Both will help to grow our company and advance our solutions to continually deliver more efficient supply and top-tier business insights."

Cint strengthens focus on innovation with the promotion of Stefan Hök as new CPO

Hök, previously Cint's SVP of Products, has been an integral part of the company for more than seven years. In his new role as CPO, Hök will lead both the technology and product teams in order to further Cint's momentum in the market research industry. As CPO, Hök is responsible for ongoing product development and technology innovation, and his more than 18 years of industry experience will help support Cint's overall business and product strategy.

"Cint has been at the forefront of market research technology for 20 years. For some companies, it can be a challenge to juggle global expansion while remaining inventive, but having been with the company for many years I've seen that this is not the case with Cint. I'm passionate about furthering Cint's mission to empower marketers and researchers with more actionable insights," said Stefan Hök, CPO at Cint

SVP Daniel Hecker deepens Cint experience in financial services and enterprise tech

Hecker joins Cint with an impressive track record in leadership roles around product management and strategy for the financial and technology sectors. As former Head of Global Product for Bambora, Hecker brings more than 15 years of industry experience with companies such as Verifone and Commonwealth Bank. As SVP of Products, Hecker is responsible for progressing Cint's product strategy and ensuring success.

"Cint's platform provides much greater control to all aspects of the sample management process. Continuing to improve efficiencies while providing cost savings is one of our top priorities," said Daniel Hecker, SVP of Products at Cint. "I am honored to be joining a company that puts client needs first and that really understands the power of insight management."

This momentum follows Cint's recent announcement of Karine Parsy as EVP of APAC and additional sales and Business Development appointments. To learn more, visit: https://www.cint.com/

About Cint

Founded in 1998, Cint is a technology company delivering solutions that transform and accelerate how marketers and researchers gather insights. Cint's mission is to power greater efficiencies within the sample supply chain, leading to smarter, faster, more cost effective access to insights. The company's Sample Management Platform is the world's only solution built to enhance sample procurement, sample fulfillment and panel management functions.

At the core of Cint's Sample Management Platform is the Insight Exchange a fully transparent panel marketplace, connecting marketers and researchers to over 1,500 panel providers worldwide.

