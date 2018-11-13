Post Herpetic Neuralgia Treatment Market is Estimated to be Worth US$ 908.4 Mn, in Terms of Value, By 2026 - Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, November 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Post Herpetic Neuralgia Treatment Market Growth to be Restricted by Opioid Abuse Due to Over Prescription, Reveals Persistence Market Research

Growing cases of post herpetic neuralgia treatment are increasing the number of referrals to pain management clinics resulting in growth of market. According to a latest research by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the global post herpetic neuralgia treatment market is anticipated to account for over US$ 908.4 Mn, in terms of value, by 2026 end. The report on post herpetic neuralgia treatment further projects significant growth potential of post herpetic neuralgia treatment market with CAGR pegged at 5.3% through 2026.

Post Herpetic Neuralgia Treatment Market: Segmental Overview

The post herpetic neuralgia treatment market includes segments by treatment type, distribution channels and regions. The treatment type segment of the post herpetic neuralgia treatment market includes drugs, patches and steroid injectable. The drug segment is sub segmented by anticonvulsants, antidepressants, and opioids. The patches segment is sub segmented by lidocaine skin patches and capsaicin skin patches. The distribution channel segment of the post herpetic neuralgia treatment market includes institutional sales and retail sales. The institutional sales includes hospital pharmacies, and clinics. The retail sales includes retail sales, retail pharmacies, drug stores and mail order pharmacies.

Based on the treatment type, the drugs segment accounts for the largest share of the post herpetic neuralgia treatment market with a share of 80.9 % in 2018. However the patches segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.6 during the forecast period.

Post Herpetic Neuralgia Treatment Market: Factors Impacting Revenue Growth

The growth of the global post herpetic neuralgia treatment market is primarily driven by growing prevalence of post herpetic neuralgia and geriatric population. The development of healthcare infrastructure around the world coupled with the governmental support to post herpetic neuralgia treatment products is also expected to drive the growth of the post herpetic neuralgia treatment market. However, the poor efficacy and efficiency of present post herpetic neuralgia treatment drugs are factors expected to hamper the growth of the post herpetic neuralgia treatment market. The companies operating in the post herpetic neuralgia treatment are involved in developing new experimental drugs.

However concerns over opioid use and the growing mortality from overdose are the prime constraints on the post herpetic neuralgia treatment market. Opioid overdose deaths account for 49,000 of the 72,000 drug overdose deaths in the USA in 2017. According to the center of disease control, around 66% of the more than 63,600 drug overdose deaths in 2016 involved an opioid and on average, 115 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose. The lack of definite curative treatment and the poor efficacy and efficiency of drugs is also hampering the post herpetic neuralgia treatment market growth.

This post herpetic neuralgia treatment report assesses the trends that are driving the growth of each segment of the post herpetic neuralgia treatment market on the global as well as regional level, and offers potential takeaways that could prove substantially useful for manufacturers planning to enter the post herpetic neuralgia treatment market.

Post Herpetic Neuralgia Treatment Market: Regional Insights

North America is expected to be the dominant regional market for post herpetic neuralgia treatment, accounting for a high revenue share in 2017. The U.S post herpetic neuralgia treatment market is expected to account for a large share and to grow at a CAGR of 4.4 % over the forecast period, while Canada is expected to register a CAGR of 5.2%. Europe and Asia Pacific post herpetic neuralgia treatment markets collectively are expected to grow at CAGRs of 4.6 % and 6.0 %, respectively. The post herpetic neuralgia treatment market is expected to shift in favour of developing regions led by China owing to its fast developing economy and healthcare infrastructure. Revenue from the post herpetic neuralgia treatment market in countries of Asia Pacific such as China is expected to expand at the relatively higher CAGR due to developing economy, advancing healthcare infrastructure which reflects a high post herpetic neuralgia treatment market equity.

The Middle East and Africa post herpetic neuralgia treatment market is dominated by the gulf economies owing to their high per capita income and high public healthcare expenditure. The development of large hospital complex in the Gulf nations is driving a large market adoption of post herpetic neuralgia treatment products.

Post Herpetic Neuralgia Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape

PMR's report tracks some of the key companies operating in the post herpetic neuralgia treatment market, such as Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V., Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Daiichi Sankyo, Acorda Therapeutics, Purdue Pharma L.P, Teikoku Pharma USA, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. among others. The companies perating in the post herpetic neuralgia treatment market are focusing on developing new drugs for post herpetic neuralgia treatment. There is a lack of effective and curative post herpetic neuralgia treatment. Symptomatic treatment is the chief goal of treatment as there is no treatment for PHN. Calcium-channel blockers such as gabapentin and pregabalin are first line agents in the treatment of PHN. Concerns over opioid use and the growing mortality from overdose are the prime constraints on the post herpetic neuralgia treatment market.

