Features allow teams to customize access and provides more comprehensive insights

Capsule, an easy-to-get-started CRM solution that integrates with dozens of products, today announces a new feature for the platform, the Teams plan. The Teams plan allows you to allocate leads, customers, and sales opportunities to teams that match your organizational structure, then secure access through team membership.

Capsule was started with the vision of providing simple, powerful tools that help businesses take care of customers and make the most of sales opportunities. With more than 15,000 businesses using the platform, spanning a wide range of industries, sizes, and structures, the company has improved on this initial vision by bringing all the great CRM features of Capsule that smaller business love to larger organizations.

The primary functions of the new Teams plan are to allow larger and growing businesses to assign responsibility for customers, control access to data, and report on team performance. These concepts enable powerful controls that scale from small to large organizations and support an easy upgrade path for customers as their business grows.

"Through Capsule, you can already own and assign ownership to sales opportunities, cases, and tasks. With this update, we've extended this feature to organizations and people. Now each account or lead can be assigned an owner, ensuring that there is someone responsible for taking care of all relationships," said Duncan Stockdill, founder and CEO of Capsule. "Generally growing businesses and larger organizations have been restricted to more complex CRMs because they need the control and reports that go with those. What we're doing with Capsule is maintaining a simple approach to CRM but making this applicable to larger organizations too."

Alongside teams and roles, Capsule is introducing a set of reports for the Teams plan to give businesses actionable insights into performance across the whole company. Organizations will now be able to see what opportunities they've won or lost, and why, and then drill down to see this over time, by owner, and by the team. This helps to identify successes and roadblocks within the organization. The pipeline reports show you the number of sales opportunities by the team, owner, and milestone as well as a pipeline forecast that allows you to see projected revenue. The powerful filters available on each report empower your team to analyze and present the numbers the way that works best for them.

For more information on Capsule and the new features, please visit www.capsulecrm.com.

About Capsule:

Capsule is a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) SaaS platform that gives businesses tools to make the most of sales opportunities. The product allows businesses to scale from small to large organizations and support easy upgrade paths for customers as their business grows. Launched in 2009 in Manchester, United Kingdom, Capsule is already used by more than 15,000 customers across the globe. To learn more about Capsule, visit www.capsulecrm.com.

