FinancialForce.com, Inc.: Red Hat Accelerates Back Office Processes and Unifies Global Workforce with FinancialForce

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2018, a leading customer-centric ERP and Professional Services Automation) cloud solution native to the Salesforce Platform, announced that Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions, is successfully unifying its global workforce and accelerating back-office processes with FinancialForce PSA.

Red Hat is embracing a cloud-based approach to integrate the disparate systems powering its business. Hindered by a lack of consistent reporting systems to manage projects, there was a need to bring cohesive communication across geographically dispersed systems to improve the customer experience.

Using FinancialForce PSA, Red Hat project managers have the visibility and data they need to ensure proper resource allocation while managing assignments, products, planners and contacts. Moreover, all stakeholders can access all the necessary information at every stage of consulting projects. Once Red Hat confirmed it could effectively track project details and pull revenue forecasts, it integrated with its financial system and began deploying FinancialForce PSA in multiple regions. In just six months, all four of the company's operating regions were live on FinancialForce PSA.

The tight integration between FinancialForce PSA and Salesforce allows Red Hat project managers to manage all project-related tasks in a centralized location, saving an enormous amount of time while improving the user experience. "Over the years, Red Hat Consulting became encumbered by multiple systems to manage projects," says Kathlyn Williams, PSA Product Owner, Red Hat. "The speed at which we can now run our business with FinancialForce PSA is a game changer."

"We're pleased to help Red Hat continue its global expansion on one, consistent, platform," said Fred Studer, FinancialForce Chief Marketing Officer. "Red Hat's global implementation of FinancialForce PSA created a flexible and scalable business model for its consulting services."

