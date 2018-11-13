Storage Software Deployed on Industry-Standard Hardware Delivers Exceptional Performance, Flexibility and Price Point for High-Performance-Computing Workloads and Emerging Applications

Panasastoday announced ActiveStor Ultra, the next generation of its high-performance computing (HPC) storage solution, featuring PanFS 8, the industry's only plug-and-play, portable, parallel filesystem. ActiveStor Ultra expands Panasas' leadership position in the HPC market by delivering up to 75 GB/s per rack on industry-standard commodity hardware as well as enterprise-grade reliability and manageability, all at the most competitive price point.

ActiveStor Ultra is delivered as a fully integrated plug-and-play appliance running PanFS 8 on industry-standard hardware. PanFS 8 is the completely re-engineered Panasas parallel filesystem, designed to deliver the highest performance and reliability on properly configured and qualified storage hardware platforms. PanFS 8 now runs on Linux and features intelligent data placement across three tiers of media metadata on non-volatile memory express (NVMe), small files on SSDs and large files on HDDs resulting in optimized performance for all data types.

"Panasas has achieved a re-set with its ActiveStor Ultra platform, which is designed to deliver the highest levels of HPC performance while offering the plug-and-play simplicity, reliability and low total-cost-of-ownership that customers have come to expect," said Steve Conway, senior research vice president at Hyperion Research. "Panasas reports that the new PanFS 8 portable parallel filesystem will be available at highly competitive price points. It could be a potential game-changer for the company and have a strong impact on the HPC storage industry in general."

Designed for extreme performance, linear scalability and high reliability, ActiveStor Ultra is ideally suited to support the complex and varied data sets associated with traditional HPC workloads and emerging applications such as artificial intelligence (AI), precision medicine, autonomous driving and virtual reality (VR). ActiveStor Ultra's modular architecture and building-block design enables enterprises to start small and scale linearly. With dock-to-data in one hour, ActiveStor Ultra delivers the industry's fastest time to first data access and virtually eliminates manual intervention to deliver the lowest total-cost-of-ownership (TCO).

"Our customers have long valued the hassle-free management of Panasas storage, and now, with the release of PanFS 8 on ActiveStor Ultra, we are achieving the highest levels of performance at an exceptional price point," said Faye Pairman, chief executive officer at Panasas. "No other HPC storage solution delivers this combination of speed and simplicity in a single product."

Panasas will demonstrate the ActiveStor Ultra product in booth #1613 at SC18, the International Conference for High-Performance Computing, Networking, Storage, and Analysis, held at the Kay Baily Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas from November 12-15, 2018.

About Panasas

Panasas is the performance scale-out NAS leader for unstructured data, driving industry and research innovation by accelerating workflows and simplifying data management. Panasas ActiveStor appliances leverage the patented PanFS storage operating system and DirectFlow protocol to deliver performance and reliability at scale from an appliance that is as easy to manage as it is fast to deploy. Panasas storage is optimized for the most demanding workloads in life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, energy, government as well as education environments, and has been deployed in more than 50 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.panasas.com.

