The Vendor Group: Amazing Energy Appoints David Arndt as New COO

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2018 / Amazing Energy Oil and Gas Co. (OTCQX: AMAZ) ("Amazing", "Amazing Energy", or "the Company"), today announced that it has appointed Mr. David Arndt as the Company's new Chief Operating Officer.

David Arndt is a seasoned executive in the oil and gas industry with over 45 years of operations, engineering and personnel management experience. David has developed and supervised drilling programs, including directional wells, and economic studies on exploratory and development projects in North Dakota, Mid-Continent, Texas, Gulf Coast, SE Asia and in the Middle East. Prior to joining Amazing Energy, David served as the Operations Manager for Torchlight Energy under Mr. McAndrew. Before working with Mr. McAndrew at Torchlight, David held positions as a Vice President, Manager and as a Senior Engineer overseeing the drilling, completion, reworking and production operations for companies such as Conoco, Scotia Group, Sundance Resources and Petrosearch Energy Corporation. David has global exposure to oil and gas systems with a strong focus on the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent US where he has managed production from some of the largest oil and gas fields in those regions. David has a B.S. in Petroleum Engineering from Penn State University.

"We are very fortunate to have David joining our management team," stated Mr. Willard McAndrew, III, Amazing Energy's Chief Executive Officer and Director. "David has been a valuable member of other teams with me over many years, and this appointment is a result of the hard work and dedication he has displayed over his entire career. We are confident that David is the right man to lead our operations and maximize the growth of Amazing's holdings and production profile. His guidance and operational expertise will be a tremendous asset to Amazing and we are confident that it will prove beneficial to our efforts."

"I appreciate the opportunity here at Amazing Energy," said David Arndt, the Company's new COO. "The recent addition of deep rights and operational efforts have laid the foundation for bringing Amazing's assets to their full potential. With an aggressive plan for testing our production horizons and development of additional prospects, we have a strong asset base to work with, deep knowledge of the structures and a great team in place to see that Amazing's investments create tremendous value."

About Amazing Energy Oil and Gas

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Plano, TX. The Company operates leaseholds in the Permian Basin of West Texas where it holds the rights within a 70,000-acre leasehold in Pecos County, TX. The Company primarily engages in the acquisition and exploitation of oil and natural gas properties with a focus on well-defined plays containing stacked pay zones on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin. More information may be found on Amazing Energy's website at www.amazingenergy.com.

