Seamless collaboration-centric experience increases employee engagement and productivity

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), a leading provider of enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions, today announced at its annual user conference ConnectCentral, the availability of the new RingCentral unified mobile app, an entirely reimagined collaboration-centric experience for enterprise communications. This offering provides a modern conversational workspace allowing people to communicate the way they want using the devices of their choice. The RingCentral unified mobile app eliminates the need for multiple applications and unites voice, team messaging, video meetings, and other key features into a single user experience.

"Companies have long struggled with breaking down the silos created by fragmented communications. Also, collaboration today is core to the way people want to work, and why we've made team messaging a foundational component of our cloud communications platform," said Kira Makagon, EVP of Innovation, RingCentral. "We're excited to introduce the new RingCentral unified mobile app, which combines team messaging, video meetings, and enterprise telephony into a single and intuitive experience for greater employee engagement."

Based on a recent study by CITE Research, today's modern worker uses an average of four communications apps and 66 percent of them want a single communications platform. The new RingCentral unified mobile app addresses this need, allowing users to be more productive and save time by not having to switch between multiple communications apps to get work done.

"At Structural Group, we rely on mobile collaboration to help our highly-skilled team of world-class engineers and field construction workers achieve the best possible results," said Jason Kasch, CIO, Structural Group. "The new RingCentral unified mobile App enables us to put people at the center of our business. It's now easy and efficient for our entire workforce to communicate and collaborate all with a few clicks."

The RingCentral unified mobile app is designed to be used for all internal and external communications needs, built on these three principles:

1. Collaboration-centric - Provides a modern team messaging-based user experience. It allows users to create teams based on different topics, add internal and external team members, have persistent chat, share files, notes, tasks, calendar events, GIFs, emojis, and more.

2. Enterprise voice ready Enables enterprise voice capabilities using business number identity, including the ability to dial out, receive calls, extension dialing, and send SMS globally. In addition, with one-click, users can quickly escalate from a chat to a call.

3. Integrated video meetings -Allows users to schedule, start, and join video and screen sharing meetings with a single click.

"We're seeing a convergence taking place between collaboration, cloud communications, and video and web meetings. Unified Communications is evolving to support the way people want to work and collaborate, and unified messaging is a fundamental part of that evolution. RingCentral has been helping to lead this change by tightly integrating its industry-leading team messaging capabilities with best-in-class enterprise voice and video conferencing capabilities, which is one of the reasons why we've recognized RingCentral as a 2018 leader in the Aragon Research Globe for Mobile Collaboration," said Jim Lundy, CEO, Aragon Research.

The new RingCentral unified mobile app can be downloaded now from the app store, and will be available in English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, Cantonese, Mandarin, and Korean by the end of November 2018.

