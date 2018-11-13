Studies examine cancer-related malnutrition and nutrition management in pre-term babies, as well as the use of hemostats in specific pancreatic and spinal surgeries

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a leading global medical products company, is presenting four health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) analyses this week at the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) Europe 2018 meeting. The studies evaluated potential clinical and economic impacts of various products and practices associated with malnutrition and surgical procedures.

"Advancing the science and understanding of issues facing patients and hospitals worldwide is a priority for Baxter," said Dheerendra Kommala, M.D., vice president of Medical Affairs at Baxter. "The findings shared this week provide real-world evidence for how clinicians may help improve clinical outcomes while increasing hospital efficiency."

Malnutrition in Cancer Patients

Malnutrition occurs in roughly 40 to 60 percent of cancer patients worldwide1,2 and is a frequent complication that negatively impacts outcomes for patients3 -- including possible loss of skeletal muscle and increased risk of physical impairment, surgical complications, treatment toxicity and shorter survival.3 In fact, it's estimated that one out of four cancer patients die from malnutrition rather than tumor progression.1 An analysis of real-world data from three retrospective, observational studies of administrative healthcare databases in France, Germany and Italy suggests that early screening, diagnosis and treatment of malnutrition is associated with improvement in cancer patients' clinical outcomes as well as reduction of healthcare resources use and hospital costs.4 (PCN327, November 2018, ISPOR Europe 2018, Barcelona, Spain)

Parenteral Nutrition in Preterm Infants

Globally, approximately 15 million babies (or 1 in 10 births) are born preterm every year.5 Prematurity is the leading cause of death among newborns,6 and low birth weight puts surviving preterm infants at risk for serious complications.7 Researchers performed a cost-consequence analysis that used a deterministic model with inputs from an existing budget impact model. The findings suggest using a standardized, triple-chamber bag (3CB) system for parenteral nutrition -- that includes protein, carbohydrates, lipids and electrolytes -- to treat the majority of preterm babies would substantially reduce the risk of blood stream infections, compounding errors, and resource burden.8 When looking at cases across Germany, France and Italy, the model concluded that a 10 percent increase in the use of a 3CB system could result in a two percent reduction in blood stream infections, a 10 percent reduction in compounding errors and a combined 9.6 million euros of hospital budget impact across all three countries.8 (PIH24, November 2018, ISPOR Europe 2018, Barcelona, Spain)

Hemopatch in Pancreatic Surgeries

A pancreaticoduodenectomy -- when the head of the pancreas, a portion of the small intestine, the gall bladder and the bile duct are surgically removed -- is the most common procedure to treat pancreatic cancer, with postoperative pancreatic fistula (POPF) the most common major and potentially life-threatening complication. A retrospective observational analysis of 26 consecutive pancreaticoduodenectomies at a hospital in Spain suggested hemostatic-sealant Hemopatch might be an effective and cost-beneficial additional treatment compared to the Standard of Care (SoC) alone. The analysis concluded that the use of Hemopatch was associated with a reduction in complications (POPF by 23.1 percent, biliary fistula by 7.7 percent and hemorrhages by 7.7 percent), as well as a shorter hospital stay (a mean of 4.8 days in this study) and fewer healthcare costs (an estimated $10,676 or 23 percent in savings per patient).9 (PGI18, November 2018, ISPOR Europe 2018, Barcelona, Spain)

Floseal in Spinal Surgeries

A study of retrospective data on 15,105 propensity-matched pairs of spinal surgeries from a large U.S. hospital billing database found cases with charges for Floseal, as the sole topical adjunctive hemostat used, were associated with fewer blood transfusions, lower blood-related complications, shorter hospital stays, and shorter surgical procedures than cases with charges for Floseal and other topical hemostats (gelatin sponges and thrombin).10 Researchers then developed a cost consequence model to calculate the potential cost savings associated with the improved clinical outcomes and lower resource use observed in the first study for Floseal-only cases. The model concluded that the decreased use of resources, including shorter hospital stays and lower overall topical adjunctive hemostat use, could potentially save mid-volume U.S. hospitals $2,445 per spinal procedure.11 The results were published in September in the Journal of Medical Economics. (PMD67, November 2018, ISPOR Europe 2018, Barcelona, Spain)

