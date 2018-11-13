GSMA, world's leading industry body for mobile communication community, has announced its new Board for the 2019-2020 term. Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) (BIST:TCELL) CEO Kaan Terzioglu will continue to be among the 25 executives who will serve the industry as GSMA Board Members in the next two years.

Turkcell CEO Kaan Terzioglu will continue to be among the 25 executives who will serve the industry as GSMA Board Members in the next two years.

"Our industry defines the value of technology for humanity and for growth"

"The world is going through exponential change and the impact of technology on societies is greater than ever as digitalization spreads into every aspect of our lives. As operators, it is our duty to serve our customers with products that are valuable for every minute of their lives, and to contribute to sustainable, equitable economic growth around the world." said Kaan Terzioglu, the CEO of Turkcell."The GSMA does impressive job in uniting mobile operators around this vision. I am honored to be elected again to the GSMA Board, which will lead the way as our industry increasingly defines the true value and meaning of technology for humanity and growth."

Inspiring Mobile Operators with Digital Transformation

An active member of the GSMA, Turkcell participates in various initiatives of the Association where operators unite to address issues such as future networks, IoT and digital identity. Adopting the GSMA's "Mobile Connect" identity authentication solution for its "Fast Log-in" service, Turkcell recently contributed to making Turkey the first market to fulfill the GSMA's commercial sustainability criteria for "Mobile Connect".

On many international platforms, Kaan Terzioglu has supported redefining the role of the mobile industry, making it more relevant for all its counterparts, including customers, business partners and governments. Under his leadership, Turkcell has inspired many operators worldwide with its digital transformation, constantly increasing customer satisfaction and solid financial performance.

In addition to his role as a GSMA Board member, Kaan Terzioglu serves as the Chair of the GSMA Audit and Risk Committee, and as a Board Member of the GSMA Foundation, which supports the operator community's contribution to sustainable development.

ABOUT TURKCELL: Turkcell is a digital operator headquartered in Turkey, serving its customers with its unique portfolio of digital services along with voice, messaging, data and IPTV services on its mobile and fixed networks. Turkcell Group companies operate in 8 countries Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Moldova. Turkcell launched LTE services in its home country on April 1st, 2016, employing LTE-Advanced and 3 carrier aggregation technologies in 81 cities. In 2G and 3G, Turkcell's population coverage in Turkey is at 99.68% and 98.23%, respectively, as of September 2018. Turkcell offers up to 10 Gbps fiber internet speed with its FTTH services. Turkcell Group reported TRY5.8 billion revenue in Q318 with total assets of TRY45.4 billion as of September 30, 2018. It has been listed on the NYSE and the BIST since July 2000, and is the only NYSE-listed company in Turkey. Read more at www.turkcell.com.tr

